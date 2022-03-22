ThinkIQ Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkIQ , a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, today announced it has been named a winner in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program presented by the Business Intelligence Group. ThinkIQ was selected for its groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities.

ThinkIQ is the first platform-based Continuous Intelligence solution in the market and can be operationalized at many levels – from supply chain, product quality, process improvement, and any time-sensitive process enhanced by the ability to respond to what's happening right now throughout the entire manufacturing process. Analytics are woven directly into operational processes that can take or trigger actions when specific conditions are met. This ranges from time-sensitive alerts that guide employees on what to do next, to fully automated processes that trigger downstream actions without human intervention.

"We are grateful to be recognized by this distinguished award for our efforts to bring artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to the manufacturing industry," said Doug Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, ThinkIQ. "Our company is dedicated to bringing unprecedented material traceability and insights so that manufacturers can improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence."

"We are so proud to name ThinkIQ as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that ThinkIQ was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our continuous intelligence platform captures granular data in real time and continuously contextualizes that data to deliver a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

