SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ORAL PRESENTATION on ipsc-derived NK cell (iNK) platform AT INNATE KILLER SUMMIT meeting 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage platforms (iMACs), today announced that management will deliver an oral presentation at the Innate Killer Summit 2022 meeting taking place in San Diego, CA from March 30-April 1, 2022.

Details of the Shoreline oral presentation are as follows:

Title: "Extending the Proliferative Capacity & Persistence of NK Cells In Vivo"

Presenter: William Sandborn, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Shoreline

Session Title: Discovery: Overcoming Exhaustion & Maximizing Persistence

Date and Time: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:00 AM PT

Location: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, San Diego, CA

The Innate Killer Summit is the oldest, largest, and most comprehensive industry-focused meeting, spanning discovery to phase development. The meeting cultivates innovative collaborations and forward-thinking discussions amongst scientists and business experts, all committed to advancing innate cell therapies.

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and iPSC-derived macrophage platforms (iMACs). The company's iNK and iMACs platforms are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including NK cells and macrophages as allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

