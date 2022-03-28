TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED FOR SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES

DALLAS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have reached a Tentative Agreement for the Company's more than 6,000 Customer Service Employees.

"This agreement rewards our hardworking Customer Service Employees, who have certainly demonstrated their dedication to Southwest as they have continued to assist our Customers throughout the pandemic," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "We appreciate the dedication and fortitude demonstrated by both Negotiating Committees as we worked to reach this agreement."

Southwest's® Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives are keenly focused on delivering world-class Hospitality and Customer Service. They support Customers during their Southwest journey, whether that is taking a phone call to change a Customer's travel plans or assisting a Customer or Fellow Employee on the ground at one of the airports we serve.

The IAM will communicate to its membership the details of the Tentative Agreement and the ratification process.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

