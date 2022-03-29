ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Neenah, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM). Stockholders will receive 1.358 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International common stock for each share of Neenah stock that they hold. Neenah stockholders are expected to own approximately 42% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Neenah, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/np/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

