C-MOR Energy Services Files Suit Against Ensign US Southern Drilling, L.L.C. and Ensign Energy Services, Inc. for Patent Infringement and Breach of Contract

CODY, Wyo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C&M Oilfield Rentals, L.L.C., d/b/a C-MOR Energy Services ("C-MOR"), a Wyoming-based oilfield services limited liability company, filed suit on Thursday, March 24th in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas – Houston Division , Civil Action 4:22-cv-00965, against Ensign US Southern Drilling, L.L.C., believed to be a Delaware Limited Liability Company and Ensign Energy Services, Inc. ("Ensign"), a publicly traded Canada-based drilling and well servicing company. According to the Complaint, on information and belief, Ensign US Southern Drilling, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canada based Ensign Energy Services, Inc.

C-MOR™ will fight to protect its rights under the law and its valuable intellectual property.

C-MOR™ asserts two causes of action against Ensign: Count I averring patent infringement and claiming Ensign has infringed upon C-MOR's U.S. Patent No. 10,976,016 ('016 Patent) and Count II averring breach of contract. These claims are alleged to have arisen in connection with Ensign's development and/or use of a non-C-MOR™ lighting system that C-MOR™ asserts copies the patented Crown Jewel® System.

The infringement of C-MOR's '016 Patent is alleged to be a result of Ensign's unauthorized manufacturing, installing, supplying and/or offering to sell or lease of a lighting system on rigs owned or operated by Ensign with a design that is the same as the patented Crown Jewel® system. C-MOR™ asserts the infringement is willful, deliberate, and intentional as Ensign has or has had actual knowledge of the '016 patent as a customer of C-MOR and said infringement causes C-MOR™ to suffer irreparable harm which can only be remedied by the issuance of an injunction against Ensign. C-MOR™ further seeks damages to be determined at trial coupled with attorney's fees and costs.

C-MOR™ further alleges Ensign is in breach of its contractual obligations to C-MOR™ which stem from Ensign's execution of a number of contracts. C-MOR™ alleges in the complaint that Ensign agreed not to engage in any business deemed similar to C-MOR™'s and not to use any Confidential Information or Intellectual Property of C-MOR™ to develop any product that would directly or indirectly compete with C-MOR™.

C-MOR™, a privately held company headquartered in Cody, WY, has been dedicated to bringing safety to the oilfield by developing the Crown Jewel® Lighting System since launching its first Crown Jewel® Lighting System in early 2018 after spending considerable time, research, and financial investment to the development of the product in 2017. C-MOR™'s commitment to safety and ESG mandates has led to C-MOR™'s success in capturing nearly 30% of the U.S. oilfield market and has presented myriad of opportunities in other industries. While having strong working relationships with some of the world's largest operators and drilling contractors, this lawsuit is not the first time C-MOR™ has encountered industry leaders or customers violating proprietary and protected information. C-MOR™ has been forced to protect its intellectual property portfolio on prior occasions while maintaining its position as a steward of the transition to renewable energy.

With C-MOR™ remaining committed to helping customers cut carbon emissions, lower operating costs, reach ESG goals, improve job site safety, and maximize energy efficiency, C-MOR™ will fight to protect its rights under the law and its valuable intellectual property.

