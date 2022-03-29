Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Works with Water.org to Help Families Gain Access to Safe Water

Leading carpet cleaning franchise's support has helped more than 22,000 people

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises that aims to open 60 new locations in 2022, has donated over $192,000 to the non-profit Water.org since 2015. The company's contributions have helped more than 22,000 people get long-term access to safe water and sanitation solutions. Long-term access like this is key to helping families find the path to greater economic opportunity, education, and improved health.

(PRNewsfoto/Oxi Fresh) (PRNewswire)

"We are a part of a global community that we want to make a difference in," said Oxi Fresh founder and CEO Jonathan Barnett. "We are proud of our contributions to such an important and worthwhile cause and are eager to continue making a difference in people's lives."

Water.org is changing lives with every dollar donated. Through partnerships with in-country financial institutions, the organization connects people in need with small, affordable loans to get access to safe water at home. Water.org doesn't merely give out water—they empower local people and communities so that they can have sustainable, long-term solutions.

"They're a revolutionary organization," said Mr. Barnett. "We're amazed by what they've been able to accomplish."

Oxi Fresh donates to Water.org with every appointment that customers schedule through the brand's Online Scheduler. The proceeds go towards Water.org's efforts to help families in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Water and Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Even before they began working with Water.org, water was important to Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. Through their low-moisture cleaning process, they've helped conserve tens of millions of gallons of water when compared to old-fashioned steam cleaning methods. The Oxi Fresh process requires only two gallons of water to clean a home instead of the 40-60 gallons required by many steam cleaners.

"One of our goals at Oxi Fresh is to provide our clients with a world-class cleaning experience backed up by eco-friendly methods and convenience," said Mr. Barnett, "Many people expect their carpets to take forever to dry, but our water-conserving system dries quickly and greatly reduces water usage—it's the perfect combo."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 450 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than forty-three million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org has been pioneering market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis for decades—giving women hope, children health, and communities a future. Learn more at http://water.org and www.facebook.com/water, or join them at www.twitter.com/water .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning