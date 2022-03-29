Public Healthcare Leader Assumes VP Position at HMA

LANSING, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin A. Preston, a public healthcare professional with over 30 years of policy and operations experience in both the private and public sectors, has joined national healthcare consulting firm Health Management Associates (HMA) as its Eastern regional vice president.

Preston most recently served as associate partner at IBM, where she led the company's Policy and Program Management Team for contract oversight and business development strategies in support of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and other U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Operating Divisions. In this role, she oversaw a dozen contracts and spearheaded strategy development to support an array of federal policy initiatives.

At HMA, Preston will support HMA's offices in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., where she will be based.

"I am deeply thankful and extremely delighted to be joining the HMA leadership team," Preston said. "I look forward to working with this impressive group of policy experts as we serve our clients to advance access to publicly funded programs and services."

Preston previously spent eight years at CMS, rising to acting group director of Intergovernmental and External Affairs and served in both Dallas and Baltimore. She oversaw three unique divisions in the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services: Tribal Affairs, Communications and Outreach, and State and Stakeholder Relations. Her work experience also includes various roles with both comprehensive and behavioral health managed care organizations.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. HMA has offices in 25 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast.

