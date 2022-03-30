2021 NEXTGEN TV Marketing Campaign Shows Increasing Consumer Interest and Purchase Intent

New debut of Dolby ads also boosts consumers' overall perception of and intent to purchase NEXTGEN TVs

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New NEXTGEN TV advertising, including Dolby commercials from its latest marketing campaign which debuted on local television stations across the U.S., is resonating strongly with consumers.

Pearl TV's marketing campaign began in November 2021 and ran through the holiday season in 17 major U.S. TV markets covering 28.8 million households, with local TV stations airing spots declaring that "the future of television has arrived." The campaign used engaging ads created by Hothouse, which sought to grab viewer attention, and send them exploring for more information about the new standard and compatible smart TVs on www.watchnextgentv.com.

Recent research conducted by Magid, in conjunction with Dolby and the Pearl TV business group, tested the new marketing campaign in seven of the markets on the service delivering live, over-the-air TV.

The research found among consumers:

Consumer awareness grows: 40% were aware of NEXTGEN TV, up from 25% last year among those in markets where it is available;

Ready to buy: 74% who viewed the ads were likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV from TV manufacturers featured in the ad, up from 60% in 2021, and 30% of those went on to purchase a NEXTGEN TV;

Dolby adds to the experience : 60% were more likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV after viewing the Dolby ad and indicated that the features enabled by Dolby Audio are a major reason to purchase;

Upgradeable stands out: The top differentiator (70%) for NEXTGEN TVs is that they are designed to be upgradeable with new technology advancements.

"This effort reveals not only the value and adoption of NEXTGEN TV by broadcast stations, but how consumers' increased awareness and interest in NEXTGEN TV is influencing their future purchase considerations—no matter what content configurations or streaming platforms already exist in the household," said Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle. "We anticipate with additional TV manufacturers and retail participation in this brand campaign, consumer adoption will increase exponentially. With such compelling data, broadcasters have a tremendous opportunity right now to capitalize on the value that NEXTGEN TV delivers to their viewers and their business."

The campaign includes a comprehensive consumer-friendly website that explains the new technologies, includes a listing of cities now offering NEXTGEN TV services or that are expected to launch them later this year, and offers a roster of TV products equipped to receive NEXTGEN TV from manufacturers LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony and, later this year, Hisense. A critical element of the campaign, which will be extended through 2022 with new creative, is the NEXTGEN TV logo. Part of the Consumer Technology Association's conformance program, the logo serves as an emblem for consumers to look for when shopping for a NEXTGEN TV to distinguish it more easily from other smart TVs.

Now broadcasting in nearly 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach more than 80% of U.S. households by the end of 2022. "These results don't just show that NEXTGEN TV is steadily ticking up in adoption and interest—it proves it's gaining by leaps and bounds. This is underscored by the fact that consumers are increasingly looking to their local broadcast stations to provide NEXTGEN TV services, they want TVs to come with NEXTGEN TV capabilities, and that they want to be a part of the future of television," said Bill Hague, executive vice president of the Media Strategy Group at Magid.

The research also showed the following elements stand out as strong differentiators for NEXTGEN TV:

Upgradable as new services are rolled out over time;

Consistent sound levels from channel to channel;

Enhanced internet content enabling viewers to get the most out of news, sports and events;

Better audio enabled by Dolby Audio technologies only found on NEXTGEN TVs;

Stunning 4K , high dynamic range (HDR) video.

"Our mission at Dolby is to immerse audiences in the stories they love while empowering creatives with tools to do their best work," said Mathias Bendull, vice president, Living Room, Dolby Laboratories. "In the case of NEXTGEN TV, we have an opportunity to put our powerful sound technology in front of consumers in a new way – delivering value to the broadcast industry and elevating consumer experiences when they are watching television."

About NEXTGEN TV

NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

About Magid

Magid is a consumer-centered business strategy company delivering courageous thinking that shapes better experiences, products and services. Since 1957, thousands of local and global brands in over 40 countries have engaged the firm for bold ideas that have helped achieve innovation and success. The Magid team is passionately curious and driven by the pursuit of improving human experiences with every engagement.

