LAFAYETTE, La., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianna Rae Jewelry, the first company to put diamonds on a mission to the International Space Station, now adds colored gemstones to the offering.

Dianna Rae is staging a large range of colored gems, from simple birthstones to exotic one of a kind gems.

Award winning jeweler gets NASA approval to fly colored gemstones on historic space mission

Like all diamonds on the mission, these gems will travel to the International Space Station traveling in low earth orbit at a speed of 17,500 mph, flying through space under strict NASA guidelines.

The Diamonds in Space Program is currently pre-selling the gems that are heading to space, with an expected launch and return in mid December 2022. The purchasing window is limited, as are the number of diamonds and gems that can go into space!

Every step of the 10 million mile journey will be documented and sent to buyers, as their diamonds make their way into orbit and back down to earth. Each purchase comes with a Diamonds in Space Challenge Coin to commemorate this historic mission to space.

With a wide variety of diamonds and gems, prices range from $195 up to $2,000,000, making this mission one that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Natural colored diamonds are being offered for those who want the rarest diamonds of both earth and space. The Diamonds in Space program will send loose gems into space, which can be set into a mounting of your choice once returned back to Earth.

A new line of space jewelry is available as well, taking design inspiration from the ISS cupola, shooting stars and angels. In addition to loose diamonds, the Diamonds in Space program has a large selection of engagement rings, men's bands, solitaire jewelry, earrings, and pendants, making this a fantastic gift that celebrates a love as infinite as space.

For those who are looking for a true one of a kind custom-designed piece of jewelry, the Diamonds in Space design team is ready to bring your ideas to life with one of these out-of-this-world diamonds.

Be a part of space history with Diamonds in Space by Dianna Rae.

Learn more about the mission at www.diamondsinspace.com and reserve your diamond before the doors close on the capsule!

