Coco Bolsters Leadership Team with Top Executives Amid Rapid Nationwide Expansion

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco , the LA-based remotely piloted delivery service, continues to build out its expert leadership team, bringing on executives from DoorDash, Lyft, Eaze, Amazon, Google and more amid its rapid nationwide expansion. The new hires include Sahil Sharma as Chief Operating Officer, Pete Quinn as Vice President of Revenue and Andrea Lobato as General Counsel. Strengthened by these industry experts, Coco's growing leadership team will work together to bring the company's vision of the future of last-mile delivery to life.

"The current food delivery industry underserves merchants with excessive service fees, inefficient logistics, and driver shortages – a cycle Coco aims to break," said Zach Rash, CEO of Coco. "With these leaders on board, we have the expertise and skills we need to transform the food delivery experience for merchants in cities everywhere. These individuals are some of the best in the world in their respective domains. They've solved hard problems in related industries and built products and teams from the ground up. I'm thrilled to welcome them to Coco."

Sahil Sharma, COO, will oversee Coco's operations, vehicle engineering team, and service and support functions while scaling the company's delivery service globally. Sharma brings more than 15 years of experience to Coco, having previously served in various operations and senior leadership roles at Snap, Google, Motorola, Amazon and Apple.

"I am incredibly excited to work alongside such an accomplished team of professionals as we develop and scale the perfect last-mile delivery service which works for merchants, their customers and the communities we serve," said Sharma. "Every delivery made by Coco takes a 4,000-pound car off the road, reducing emissions and traffic across the country. I'm proud to be part of a company making an immediate contribution to local communities' environmental and economic growth."

Pete Quinn, VP of Revenue, will manage sales, customer success and revenue operations at Coco. Quinn previously served as Senior Director, Head of U.S. Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash, where he developed and led the company's strategic restaurant partnership ecosystem across North America from the bottom up.

"Over the past seven years at DoorDash, I've witnessed first hand the need for a platform that enhances the quality and consistency of last-mile delivery while reducing the cost burden on businesses and the environmental impact on our communities," said Quinn. "Coco's technology has the power to enhance the delivery ecosystem for all parties – local businesses, consumers and even marketplaces. I couldn't be more thrilled to work at a mission-first company that will change the world for the better."

Andrea Lobato, General Counsel, will provide strategic legal and business advice to Coco, building on her experienced track record of in-house counsel for industries with emerging, complex regulatory structures. Prior to Coco, Lobato served as General Counsel at Eaze Technologies, the largest cannabis delivery marketplace in the United States, and as Director of Compliance at Lyft.

"Coco is poised to become the leader in sustainable, affordable delivery services that improve the bottom line for our local businesses," said Lobato. "I'm proud to join this mission-driven company and lead its legal efforts as we shape the future of last-mile logistics across the country."

Coco's leadership team expansion comes on the heels of its recent launches in Austin and Houston, with additional growth plans on the horizon. The company's rapid scaling is supported by its Series A funding round of $56 million.

Business owners based in Los Angeles, Austin, or Houston interested in partnering with Coco can contact the company at info@cocodelivery.com.

About Coco

At Coco, we're dedicated to perfecting the last-mile delivery experience by using remotely operated vehicles. We strongly believe the delivery service industry in its current state is massively underserving merchants, and we are committed to creating a frictionless, reliable, consistent, and sustainable delivery experience for merchants and their customers in cities everywhere. For more information, visit cocodelivery.com .

