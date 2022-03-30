Grayshift Announces Office in France and Continues to Invest in European Growth

ATLANTA and PARIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction, today announced an office in Paris, France to further support its growing European operations. With an established presence in Europe, Grayshift's Paul Baxter, VP of European Sales, will lead the effort to further drive Grayshift brand awareness, acquire and support customers, and recruit new talent throughout the region.

Access Lawfully, Discover Swiftly, Protect JustlyAtlanta-based Grayshift is the leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com. (PRNewsfoto/Grayshift) (PRNewswire)

"France is a very important region for us," said David Miles, Co-founder and CEO of Grayshift. "Under Paul's leadership, we are continuing to expand our presence throughout Europe, and we are committed to helping our European law enforcement customers better serve and protect their communities."

"Grayshift continues to focus on delivering innovation for law enforcement customers worldwide, and our recent investment in Europe-based resources ensures we can listen and deliver to the unique needs of the region," said Baxter. "I'm proud to be leading such a talented and customer-centric team in our efforts to grow the business and support our customers."

Today, GrayKey is in use by thousands of law enforcement and government defense agencies across 30 countries worldwide, including France, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, and Italy.

Former law enforcement officers comprise more than 12% of Grayshift employee base. Within the last year, Grayshift has quadrupled its European team. The current team has more than 60 years of direct law enforcement experience and over 45 years of supporting digital forensics teams.

Alongside the expanded team, Grayshift has established a network of strategic and authorized partners across the European region, including Magnet Forensics.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by over 1000 agencies across 30 countries world-wide.

