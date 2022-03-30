Halia Therapeutics Presented Data on Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that has used a structure-based drug design strategy to discover a series of small molecule therapeutics targeting essential mediators of inflammation, presented data today on its NLRP3 inhibitor program at today's 10th Annual Neurodegenerative Drug Development Summit.

Dr. David J. Bearss, President, and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, highlighted results demonstrating how using an allosteric targeting approach to a component of the NLRP3 complex enabled the design of a new class of compounds that target both NLRP3 activation and function. These small molecule therapeutics have the potential to target many systemic inflammatory and neurological disease indications. Dr. Bearss' presentation was entitled, "Targeting the NLRP3 Inflammasome for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease." The Summit was held at Boston Park Plaza, Boston, Massachusetts, from March 28 through 30, 2022.

"The data and strategy presented today represent a new paradigm for targeting NLRP3. We are very excited about discovering allosteric modulators of the NLRP3 inflammasome, and we are progressing multiple programs toward the clinic using this targeting strategy," said Jared Bearss, Halia's COO. "The ability to both inhibit the assembly and promote the disassembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex represents a significant opportunity to provide new therapeutics for patients suffering from neurological and inflammatory diseases."

About NLRP3

NLRP3 acts as an essential downstream effector of signals that trigger inflammatory responses and has been implicated in driving the onset and progression of many chronic inflammatory diseases. Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibition of NLRP3 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and rheumatological diseases. Significant neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by NLRP3 activation.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com.

