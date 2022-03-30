InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Unit for Head Coverings (ORC-111)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to safely store and display up to 20 wigs, hair pieces and hats," said an inventor, from Pine Hills, Fla., "so I invented the WIG STAND. My design enables you to easily house and access your collection of head coverings."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store a quantity of wigs, hair pieces, caps and hats. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it increases organization and it helps to maintain the style and shape of the items. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

