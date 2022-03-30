MOOG® Creates Enhancements to its Premium Control Arms Product Line, Providing Greater Durability and Reliability for Real-World Performance

Robust Product Testing, Latest Innovations Differentiate MOOG from its Competitors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOOG®, the industry-leading steering and suspension brand from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV group, recently announced a series of enhancements to its Premium control arms (RK part number prefix).

MOOG continues to raise the bar for control arm excellence by constantly testing and developing new engineering solutions to improve vehicle ride and performance. Innovations to MOOG Premium control arms include induction-hardened studs and carbon fiber-reinforced bearings with PTFE. Induction-hardened studs provide added strength, while the patent-pending carbon fiber-reinforced bearings reduce socket friction compared to typical non-reinforced bearings. Together these innovations provide longer socket life. The "Evidence of Excellence" of MOOG Premium control arms is also exhibited through:

Enhanced Structural Strength: The material and heat treatment of each control arm is carefully selected to meet application requirements.

Increased Contaminant Resistance: A pre-installed dust boot seal provides an effective barrier against wear-causing contaminants, while the greaseable design reduces corrosion and wear by allowing new lubricants to flush contaminants.

Many of the enhanced control arms come complete with all hardware needed for a fast and easy installation and a laser-etched MOOG product ID to guarantee genuine MOOG quality.

"At MOOG, our engineers are constantly looking for better solutions, manufacturing processes and materials to ensure quality and durability in our products and to give our customers the confidence that they are getting the best part possible for their vehicles," said Adam Richardson, Product Director, MOOG. "Engineering is at the heart of every part we make, and it's our job to make sure that every part is designed to exact specification and tested to the highest standards. We stand behind the MOOG name with every product we make."

