Sympli Fuels Design Team Velocity With Updated Versions Feature

Native macOS App Runs Approximately Twice as Fast, Offers Simplified User Interface

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sympli ( https://sympli.io/ ), a leader in design collaboration and handoff tools, today announced an update to Versions, a Sympli feature that provides an end-to-end, Git-based version control solution for design files. The new Sympli Versions operates approximately twice as fast compared to the previous release and includes a simplified user interface (UI), which enable designers to work more efficiently and collaboratively on Sketch files together.

"Product-centric teams need tools like Sympli Versions that are built with both DesignOps and DevOps processes in mind."

"Design teams are typically a fraction of the size of their developer team counterparts and must operate incredibly efficiently to avoid causing delays during the product development lifecycle," said Max Ignatyev, co-founder and CTO of Sympli. "Today's product-centric teams need tools like Sympli Versions that are built with both DesignOps and DevOps processes in mind so designers can maximize their velocity and work together more efficiently, collaboratively and iteratively."

Versions Enhancements Unleash Design Velocity

Using Sympli, customers cut their design-to-development time by 20 percent for every design iteration. The resulting compounding benefits, such as time saved and speed to market, are significant, especially for teams completing weekly, monthly or quarterly updates and across multiple features. The new Versions fuels the potential for even greater design team velocity with the following enhancements:

Approximately double the application speed: The native macOS Versions application has been re-engineered to operate faster by optimizing and caching Git data on the application back end. Every minute matters during a design iteration to ensure an on-time product launch, making faster tools critical to support faster workflows.

Enhanced functionality to Projects: Users now have immediate access to browse all of their projects upon opening the Sympli application, helping teams get what they need faster and continue working without delay. In addition, any changes made in Branches and Projects are shown immediately, helping ensure productivity isn't hampered by the speed of tools or version confusion.

More intuitive user interface design: The new Versions feature follows the latest macOS UI guidelines for a familiar look-and-feel that supports a seamless workflow across design tools. In addition, the Projects list user interface has been refreshed to provide a cleaner navigation experience.

The new Sympli Versions is available starting today via the update banner in-app, and via download at https://sympli.io/versions .

Simply Versions was launched in 2018 as an end-to-end "GitHub for design files," helping improve the efficiency of the design process, increase team transparency and fuel more collaboration between design and developer teams. Sympli Versions is relied on by companies across the automotive, financial services, government, healthcare and technology segments.

About Sympli

Sympli helps teams solve DesignOps challenges and deliver software products up to 20 percent faster. It streamlines UI design collaboration and delivery for teams that make web, mobile, desktop and embedded apps, and is available as a cloud SaaS and on-premise solution to conform with the strictest security requirements.

A subsidiary of EastBanc Technologies , Sympli's clients include Badoo, Blue Apron, Humana, Johns Hopkins, Mastercard, Rakuten Viber, Razer and Visa. To learn more, visit sympli.io and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

