Tec Labs Inc., makers of Tecnu, Launch new product

ALBANY, Ore., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tec Laboratories Inc., the makers of Tecnu, are excited to announce the launch of their newest product, Tecnu Detox Wipes. Years in the making, Detox Wipes are multi-purpose wipes that remove poison ivy and oak oil, pitch, tar, and other oily substances from skin, equipment, tools, pets, and more. Steve Smith, CEO of Tec Labs, said this, "Consumers have been asking for a wipe for many years; we heard those requests, but we wanted to make sure we met the highest standard of quality before releasing them into the market. We know outdoor actives are going to love it."

Tecnu Detox Wipes remove poison ivy and oak oil, pitch, tar, and other oily substances from skin, tools, equipment, pets, and more. Made of rayon derived from bamboo fiber. (PRNewswire)

Individually wrapped and no water required, Detox Wipes easily travel with you from your backyard to your favorite trail and beyond. To learn more about Tecnu Detox Wipes, please visit: https://teclabsinc.com/product/tecnu-detox-wipes/

About Tecnu

Tecnu products provide safe solutions so outdoor enthusiasts can stress less, and outdoor more. For over 50 years, Tecnu has kept outdoor explorers and workers safe with their poison oak and ivy treatments and anti-itch solutions.

Contact: Caileen Sannan 541-918-4154 caileen.sannan@teclabs.com

