XSOLIS Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, Two-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, two-year Certification validates XSOLIS is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company solving operational challenges in healthcare, today announced its CORTEX® SaaS platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, two-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that XSOLIS' CORTEX platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places XSOLIS in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST is considered the global gold standard of cybersecurity and compliance in healthcare, and XSOLIS' certification denotes a proactive approach to Protected Health Information (PHI) data protection and risk management," said Zach Evans, chief technology officer at XSOLIS. "We're proud to achieve this certification and look forward to providing our customers with additional reassurance that patients' clinical data is in safe hands."

CORTEX harnesses the power of predictive analytics and AI to make patient data actionable in real time. By analyzing data directly from hospitals' electronic medical records, hospital staff are better able to see the full clinical picture for each patient, saving time and creating a more objective view of medical necessity to consistently deliver high-quality care. The platform is driven by real-time AI that provides hospitals and health plans with an advanced framework for collaboration and utilization review to reduce friction, increase efficiency and cut administrative waste.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, executive vice president of standards development and assurance operations at HITRUST. "The fact that XSOLIS has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, two-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

"As a CORTEX user for over six years, MultiCare has been able to take our utilization review processes into the future – moving from a limited, criteria-based tool for our nurses, to using real-time, AI-driven dashboards to better prioritize their day and manage our strategic plans," said Debbie Schardt, assistant vice president of revenue cycle and utilization management with MultiCare Health System, which serves communities across Washington state with nine acute care hospitals. "The HITRUST certification adds value to our partnership with XSOLIS and the solutions we've come to rely on, more proactively meeting cybersecurity and compliance requirements to expand our use of CORTEX, which has grown to include all nine locations as of this month."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a healthcare technology company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide with its utilization review technology, denials management consulting, and physician advisor services. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX makes review automation possible and creates a clinical source of truth, enabling more efficiency and collaboration for payers and providers. Learn more at www.xsolis.com.

