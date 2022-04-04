Globant Welcomes Endeavor, LAVCA, and Newlab as Partners of Its BeKind. Tech Fund

Globant's BeKind. Tech Fund increases its entrepreneurial network and the scale of its impact in its mission to mitigate the potential negative effects of technology in society, such as online harassment and abuse, AI bias, screen time abuse, and information bubbles and polarization.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, today announced that its BeKind. Tech Fund , the first and only venture fund wholly focused on supporting startups that seek to tackle misuse of technology, is welcoming three new entrepreneurial ecosystem partners: Endeavor , LAVCA , and Newlab . A central tenet of the Fund is the belief in the power of collective action, and these partners will work to promote the fund and help reach the thousands of next-generation entrepreneurs, start-ups, and dreamers tackling the misuse of technology.

The BeKind. Tech Fund has five main focus areas: online harassment and abuse, data privacy and security, AI bias, screen time abuse, and information bubbles and polarization. Globant launched the $10M USD fund based on its strong belief that technology is inherently good and, when applied correctly, has the potential to improve our lives, communities, and the planet. Welcoming these new ecosystem partners who share Globant's beliefs, goals, and vision for technology will increase both the Fund's reach and scale of impact.

"Through this partnership, we're co-creating a movement to invest in positive technological change and hope to inspire other companies to join us," said Guibert Englebienne, Globant Co-Founder and President of Latam and Globant X. "Together, we'll be able to connect with tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and startups to invest in the highest-quality, most ambitious startups with the potential to maximize technology's positive influence."

"Technology is growing and changing more rapidly than ever before, and it's imperative that entrepreneurs around the world create companies that prioritize harnessing technology for good to keep our economies, societies, and planet sustainable," said Adrian Garcia-Aranyos, President at Endeavor. "By leveraging our ecosystem of high-impact entrepreneurs, we will help further the BeKind. Tech Fund's important journey."

"The BeKind. Tech Fund's mission to enable the growth of diverse startups that will improve the well-being of global societies is strongly aligned with the goals of our organization and its members," said Carlos Ramos de la Vega, Director of Venture Capital at LAVCA. "We know that investment is a powerful tool to spur sustainable economic growth, and we're looking forward to seeing all that we can accomplish through our partnership."

"We continue to experience systemic challenges as a result of technology but remain hopeful by the many entrepreneurs around the world who are passionate about solving the problems our society faces today," said Satish Rao, Chief Product Officer at Newlab. "Through Globant's extensive, advanced technology platforms and their BeKind. Tech Fund, combined with our proven Innovation Studios that pair experts and entrepreneurs with industry leaders, we're excited to bring forward the resources and access for early-stage companies to grow their vision and expand their influence in building a safe and equitable future."

Endeavor is a global community of, by, and for high-impact entrepreneurs; LAVCA is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth of private capital in Latin America and the Caribbean; and Newlab, which acts as a facilitator for its community of experts and innovators, helps to scale world-changing ideas through investment, venture building, and structured collaboration with industry and government partners.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

About BeKind. Tech Fund

Launched in 2021, the BeKind. Tech Fund is a $10 million USD corporate venture fund administered by Globant Ventures. The fund seeks to assist global startups looking for support in developing apps, products, and platforms that are focused on mitigating the negative effects of technology, such as online harassment and abuse, data privacy and security, AI bias, screen time abuse, and information bubbles and polarization.

If you are an entrepreneur or startup focused on mitigating the negative impacts of tech and ensuring tech is used for good, or are interested in knowing more about the BeKind. Tech Fund, please visit www.bekindtechfund.com and join the revolution.

