InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Organizer for the Bathroom (CWC-119)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more sanitary and hygienic means of housing oral care products," said an inventor, from Jerseyville, Ill., "so I invented the TUBE HANGER. My design could help to keep toothpaste and toothbrushes neat and organized."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to organize oral care products in the bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing items on the counter or in a drawer. As a result, it reduces clutter and messes and it ensures that toothpaste and toothbrushes are accessible. The invention features a neat and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

