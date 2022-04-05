APRIL - MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD Features Touring POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Storybook Experience Celebrating Children at US Military Bases

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, the award-winning book by author, Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams founder, Neil Goldberg and co-author Niko Nickolaou, presents a new immersive experience of music, magic and circus storytelling at US military bases as part of our nation's Month of the Military Child celebration. This new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance performance entertains and educates children at military bases highlighting the book's diversity, inclusion and lessons. Costumed characters perform immersive skits and songs while sharing the book's lessons of service and humility.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. proclaims, "Observing the Month of the Military Child demonstrates our support for military children who make daily sacrifices so their parents can keep our Nation safe. Military-connected children are strong and resilient, and we must match their strength with a commitment to provide the full support of our communities and our government. I encourage all Americans to serve them as well as they serve us."

Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, essential imperatives for military communities around the world include establishing an educational system that progressively builds readiness of all students of military families, challenging and enriching their academic potential.

"Blending entertainment with education, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance delivers a new generation of storytelling. It challenges, teaches and engages students with the arts, illustrative creativity and valuable poetic lessons while expanding their interests in literacy and learning. We're proud to share this production with military children everywhere," says Neil Goldberg.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance recently produced a 30-minute holiday YouTube/TV special for AFE and became part of the USO's Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program and Libraries. Over 10,000 school kids grades K-5 have experienced immersive readings, character events and special programs since the books 2021 release. A second book in the series and stage musical for touring and Broadway are currently in development.

Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.

