Glo Fiber Announces Plans to Expand its High-Speed Fiber-Optic Network to Lancaster County, PA

Expansion will bring internet speeds of up to 2 Gbps to Lancaster Township, Mountville Borough, East Hempfield Township, West Lampeter, and Manheim Township

EDINBURG, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), has reached an agreement with municipal officials to bring its 100% fiber-optic network to several areas in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania including:

(PRNewsfoto/Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) (PRNewswire)

Lancaster Township

Mountville Borough

East Hempfield Township

West Lampeter Township

Manheim Township

Construction will start in Lancaster Township in April 2022, with East Hempfield Township following close behind. Glo Fiber will complete the construction over a two-year period and provide a future-proof fiber network to over 35,000 homes and businesses throughout the area. To check the status of their neighborhood and receive updates, interested residents and businesses can pre-register at www.glofiber.com.

"East Hempfield is looking forward to developing a new and positive working relationship with Glo Fiber. We feel additional choices for internet/cable and phone service will add value to being a resident or business owner in the Township," said Cindy Schweitzer, East Hempfield Township Manager/Secretary.

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Using WiFi 6 technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for multiple devices throughout the home with the assurance of advanced protection and automatic updates.

"Our expansion further into Pennsylvania means we will bring more connectivity to areas and communities that need reliable, affordable internet services," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "In rural areas, connectivity is crucial. Most important to us is to provide the communities we serve with a quality product, exceptional customer service, and the assurance that Shentel prioritizes the needs of its customers one hundred percent of the time."

Using Shentel's 7,400-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Glo Fiber will offer three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to the area. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes, making it an affordable option for one or more individuals relying on the internet for work, school, and play.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company