GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2022

SÃO PAULO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 93.0%. Total seats increased 100.5% and the number of departures increased by 101.5%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 113.9% and the load factor was 79.5%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 86.1% and demand (RPK) increased by 106.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.6%. The volume of departures increased by 98.0% and seats increased by 97.1%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 111 million, the demand (RPK) was 87 million and international load factor was 78.0%.
March/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Mar/22
Mar/21
% Var.
1Q22
1Q21
% Var.
Mar/22
LTM
Mar/21
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
15,275
7,581
101.5%
48,777
32,898
48.3%
150,019
94,470
58.8%
Seats (thousand)
2,669
1,331
100.5%
8,405
5,746
46.3%
26,311
16,451
59.9%
ASK (million)
3,105
1,609
93.0%
10,110
6,999
44.4%
30,127
19,679
53.1%
RPK (million)
2,470
1,154
113.9%
8,190
5,592
46.5%
24,743
15,770
56.9%
Load factor
79.5%
71.8%
7.8 p.p
81.0%
79.9%
1.1 p.p
82.1%
80.1%
2.0 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,093
937
123.3%
6,746
4,498
50.0%
21,058
12,928
62.9%
Domestic GOL
Departures
15,013
7,581
98.0%
48,011
32,898
45.9%
148,948
94,464
57.7%
Seats (thousand)
2,623
1,331
97.1%
8,405
5,746
46.3%
26,127
16,450
58.8%
ASK (million)
2,994
1,609
86.1%
9,769
6,999
39.6%
29,661
19,675
50.8%
RPK (million)
2,383
1,154
106.4%
7,933
5,592
41.9%
24,391
15,768
54.7%
Load factor
79.6%
71.8%
7.8 p.p
81.2%
79.9%
1.3 p.p
82.2%
80.1%
2.1 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,056
937
119.3%
6,643
4,498
47.7%
20,917
12,928
61.8%
International GOL
Departures
262
0
N.A.
766
0
N.A.
1,071
6
17750.0%
Seats (thousand)
46
0
N.A.
133
0
N.A.
183
1
16331.9%
ASK (million)
111
0
N.A.
340
0
N.A.
466
4
11605.7%
RPK (million)
87
0
N.A.
257
0
N.A.
352
2
15642.7%
Load factor
78.0%
0
N.A.
75.6%
0
N.A.
75.5%
56.2%
19.4 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
37
0
N.A.
103
0
N.A.
141
1
22635.2%
On-time Departures
94.8%
97.9%
-3.1 p.p
92.9%
96.6%
-3.8 p.p
93.0%
95.6%
-2.6 p.p
Flight Completion
99.7%
96.5%
3.2 p.p
99.7%
98.2%
1.5 p.p
99.3%
97.6%
1.6 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.5
3.5
58.0%
14.7
9.9
48.9%
46.8
30.6
52.8%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
