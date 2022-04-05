Integrated Financial Group and CEO Land Bridgers Receive Awards in The Atlanta Journal Constitution's 2022 Top Workplaces

Independent financial planning group ranks as a Top Small Workplace in Atlanta for the 7th year in a row

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Financial Group (IFG), a consortium of independent financial planners dedicated to leading the fiduciary standard for the investment and wealth management industry, was recently named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for 2022 by the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC), an award for which they've been a recipient every year since 2015. In addition, IFG's CEO, Land Bridgers, won a special individual award in the Leadership category in the 2022 awards. Both awards were presented to IFG during the AJC's 12th annual Top Workplaces awards ceremony, which took place on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Integrated Financial Group Successfully Holds 2022 Retreat In-Person in AtlantaHighlights included numerous peer-led breakouts, keynotes from Dan Arnold, Andy Kalbaugh, Lex Stolle, and Marie Swift, plus $5,000 donation to the Rally Foundation (PRNewswire)

The AJC's Top Workplaces awards is a recognition program for Atlanta employers based solely on surveys completed by employees about their workplace experience. The program gives companies the opportunity to gain valuable recognition, increase employee engagement, attract and retain top talent, and transform their culture with data-based insights. In the 2022 awards, 87 companies were named as Top Small Workplaces in Atlanta (149 or fewer employees in the region), and IFG ranked 11th overall in that list.

"I'm very proud of our organization for yet again ranking as a top workplace in Atlanta, and this recognition is really a tribute to the amazing team we have here at IFG," said Land Bridgers, CEO of Integrated Financial Group. "We pride ourselves on creating a fun work environment that helps all of our team members reach their full potential – no matter what their role is – both inside and outside of work. Winning this award for the 7th year in a row further validates and reinforces our commitment."

LAND BRIDGERS WINS LEADERSHIP AWARD

In addition to IFG ranking 11th in the Top Small Workplace category, CEO Land Bridgers won the Leadership Award, recognizing an individual leader from one of the top workplaces. The recipient of the award was determined based on employee comments gleaned from the survey, and therefore the award reflects how IFG team members view their CEO.

One anonymous employee said about Bridgers, "Land engages in constant communication with our team, is always available, always positive, and always understands what is going on and what everyone is doing. He's always there for us."

"I'm very honored and humbled to receive the Leadership Award, which means a lot because it's actually coming from feedback by our team," said Bridgers. "The team at IFG is amazing – they work so hard and are always there for one another. It's truly a family that supports and celebrates one another, and this award is a true reflection of the people at IFG."

Bridgers is a native of Atlanta and has worked in the financial services industry since 2001, joining IFG in 2013. Throughout his career, he has helped advisors all over the country with practice management, partnering with them to help them become entrepreneurs and business owners. He is dedicated to and has a passion for helping those around him achieve their goals and reach their full potential. In 2020, Bridgers took over the role of CEO from IFG's Founder, Don Patrick. Bridger's vision, like Patrick's, is for IFG to thrive for decades to come, maintaining a consortium of independent financial advisors impacting clients' lives, as well as a culture of caring, sharing, and learning from each other. In addition to working with their advisor members, Bridgers manages a team of over 20 professionals in IFG's office in Atlanta.

THE 2022 TOP WORKPLACES AWARDS VIRTUAL CEREMONY

This year's awards ceremony for the 2022 Top Workplaces Awards was held virtually on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and revealed all of the award recipients. In addition to IFG being named during the Top Small Workplaces reveal, Land Bridgers joined the event virtually to say a few words and accept his Leadership Award. Please click here to watch Bridgers' acceptance speech.

The event was hosted by AJC's editor, Kevin Riley, and the featured keynote speaker was Erin Mitchell Richeson, Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity at Cox Enterprises in Atlanta, who celebrated the achievements of Atlanta's Top Workplaces and shared thought-provoking insights with the community. The program also featured a live chat with Atlanta Top Workplaces and business community leaders, and the special award winners and other top companies joined the broadcast to share stories and additional insights.

To learn more about the 2022 Top Workplaces Awards and the virtual ceremony, please click here. To see the full list of 2022 Top Workplaces within each category, please click here.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL GROUP

Integrated Financial Group (IFG) is a consortium of independent financial planners dedicated to leading the fiduciary standard for investment and wealth management. On a day-to-day basis, IFG's distinctive culture encourages members to collaborate and share ideas. It's called the Brain Trust, where the wisdom and experience of tenured advisors integrate with fresh, new insights from younger ones. Since 2003, IFG has fostered this environment and, at the same time, offered premium business support services, regulatory compliance oversight, business consulting, advisory marketing, and professional coaching to help advisors reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.Integrated-Financial-Group.com.

