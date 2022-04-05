Oliver Wyman to expand strategic capabilities in the Middle East with acquisition of Booz Allen's MENA-based management consulting business

Booz Allen team joins dedicated global management consulting firm with robust strategic offerings

Acquisition expands Oliver Wyman's strategic portfolio and accelerates its position in the region

Shared vision, culture and complementary capabilities will deliver excellent results for clients

NEW YORK and MCLEAN, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC], announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Booz Allen Hamilton's [NYSE: BAH] management consulting business serving the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

(PRNewsfoto/Oliver Wyman) (PRNewswire)

The acquired entity will join Oliver Wyman's India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) practice, further bolstering Oliver Wyman's capabilities in both the Middle East and globally, as part of Oliver Wyman's commitment to delivering impact for clients and helping unlock greater value.

Booz Allen is a leading strategic advisory firm and one of the Middle East's longest serving management consultancies, supporting clients across the private and public sector. With this acquisition, its MENA-based management consulting business will join Oliver Wyman's more than 5,500 professionals worldwide fully focused on international management and strategy consulting, with dedicated investments in strategy, operations, risk management, and organizational transformation.

Oliver Wyman gains a management consulting practice fully dedicated to the MENA region, expanding the firm's strategic capabilities and accelerating its growth position in the Middle East and beyond.

"With Oliver Wyman's unwavering commitment to breakthrough impact, we've long admired Booz Allen Hamilton's shared ethos of client excellence and deep sector expertise of the highest standards," said Pedro Oliveira, Managing Partner of Oliver Wyman IMEA. "Indeed, Oliver Wyman and Booz Allen already share a long history, with two former Booz Allen Hamilton partners having founded Oliver Wyman, and we are deeply pleased this culture of entrepreneurship and DNA of deep-seated values endures some four decades later. We are confident this move to come together will offer exponential value to our clients, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Oliver Wyman team."

Booz Allen's MENA-based management consulting business has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors across Energy, Climate & Sustainability, Real Estate, Financial Services, and will enhance Oliver Wyman's range of competences and advisory credentials in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Climate & Sustainability, and more. Additionally, Booz Allen's specialized Cybersecurity offering will boost Oliver Wyman's rapidly growing Digital capabilities in the Middle East.

"The Middle East is one of the most aspirational, ambitious and exciting markets we support. To help service this trajectory, we are deeply pleased to be investing in and bringing aboard talent of this caliber that will enable us to have even greater impact and exceed client expectations," said Nick Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman. "Booz Allen's experience and expertise will help propel both our firm's strategic direction but most importantly the path of the clients we serve in this rapidly evolving and dynamic market."

Booz Allen will continue to serve US government clients requiring support within the MENA region, including in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Booz Allen will continue to provide proprietary cyber, defense, and security solutions and related support to clients in the MENA region.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our MENA-based management consulting business and talented workforce to grow in new ways," said Karen Dahut, Booz Allen's Global Defense Sector President. "Booz Allen has a proud, long-standing management consulting legacy in the MENA region and has become a true transformation leader. Oliver Wyman provides the management consulting focus, investment and culture that will allow our people and clients to thrive, while enabling Booz Allen to retain a core focus on serving US government clients at the center of mission and technology."

Booz Allen Executive Vice President and MENA Managing Director Souheil Moukaddem will join Oliver Wyman's Management Leadership Council, led by Pedro Oliveira.

"Oliver Wyman is a global management consulting leader that will be a great home for our people, capabilities and clients. Bringing together our shared vision for the Middle East, cultures of entrepreneurship, inclusivity and diversity, and leading strategy consulting capabilities will deliver tremendous value as we enter a new era together," said Moukaddem.

The transaction is expected to close in 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,500 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

About Booz Allen

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. Booz Allen is a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. Booz Allen works shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 29,500 people globally as of December 31, 2021 and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oliver Wyman