Visible Alpha estimates data now integrated into Exabel platform

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the alternative data analytics platform for investment teams, and Visible Alpha, a financial technology company that enhances the investment research process by extracting value from sell-side analyst models, research reports and corporate access events, are delighted to announce that Visible Alpha's data will now be available via the Exabel platform. The introduction of Visible Alpha's data will provide Exabel's investment clients with historical and forecast consensus data on KPI, segment and financial metrics for over 6,000 publicly-traded companies across more than 150 industries.

Exabel is an end-to-end software platform designed to help an investment team use alternative data in its investment workflow. Pre-integrated 'ground truth' data, combined with data import/export integrations, and an intuitive user interface for signal transformation and modeling enables investment teams to rapidly assess potential alternative data sources and signals for potency, relevance and insight. Exabel's integrated suite of investment research and analysis modules enables clients to work collaboratively across teams and functions, improving efficiency in idea generation, signal combination, modeling, testing and deploying to production.

Exabel's intuitive no-code user interface, extensive visualization capabilities, and quantitative machine learning technology enables investors to gain insights from alternative data using purpose-built tools, freeing them from the constraints of scarce specialist data science and quantitative analytical resources as well as the high cost of bespoke IT systems.

Visible Alpha's proprietary standardized financial and operating data is now live on the Exabel platform, and available to all Exabel users with a Visible Alpha license. Now, Exabel users can access Visible Alpha estimates and actuals to analyze the true operating metrics that drive company and industry performance. Visible Alpha's KPIs can also be made available to all Exabel Insights Platform Partners who have a Visible Alpha license. This enables Exabel's Alternative Data provider Insights Platform partners and their clients to see their data side by side with relevant KPI predictions, consensus estimates, as well as actual reported results across the very detailed product, segment, and geo business lines that these data providers cover.

Neil Chapman, CEO of Exabel commented: "We are thrilled to be working closely with Visible Alpha to help Exabel's clients gain access to such powerful data. Visible Alpha's ability to provide not just the market consensus, but also a look under the bonnet at the work that has gone into producing analyst estimates holds immense value for investors. We believe that Exabel's ability to showcase this data alongside alternative data will give Exabel's buyside clients a major advantage in a highly competitive and sophisticated marketplace.

"Today most investors want to use alternative data, but many find the cost and complexity of modeling data in-house a prohibitive burden. Exabel allows active managers to instantly benefit from alternative data, delivered on a purpose built technology platform, to supplement fundamental strategies."

Rodney Pedersen, Chief Revenue Officer of Visible Alpha, commented: "We are proud to be the premier provider of detailed historical and forecast data for Exabel. By leveraging our segment and product-level consensus data, Exabel can provide additional context to the alternative data sets their clients analyze by providing the sell-side expert view as a benchmark against historical actuals and future predictions."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfills a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel's growing partnership program also empowers data vendors to discover new value-added insights in their datasets, demonstrate extra value to potential customers, and deliver a new, proven Insights product that appeals to a wide group of professional investors. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 35 employees with more hiring underway.

About Visible Alpha

Visible Alpha enhances the investment research process by extracting meaningful value from key sell-side assets, including analyst models, research reports and corporate access events through partnerships with the world's premier investment research organizations. Our deep consensus data provides granular and timely insights into the sell-side view of companies, industries and peer groups. For more information, visit visiblealpha.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Exabel