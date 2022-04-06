BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY AND VANILLA ICE TO HEADLINE THE TEQUILA & TACO MUSIC FESTIVAL IN SAN DIEGO

Tequila & Taco Music Festival comes to Petco Park's Gallagher Square with the best tequila, tacos, margaritas, music and more on April 30-May 1

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 2021's sold-out festival in Ventura, Tequila & Taco Music Festival has announced that it will bring not one, but two, full weekends to Southern California this year. The popular event returns to San Diego at its new location at Gallagher Square at Petco Park on April 30-May 1 and to Surfer's Point LIVE at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on July 9-10. Festivalgoers in both cities will be able to enjoy curated samples of tequila and tacos along with a full schedule of live music each day.

Tequila & Taco Music Festival 2022 (PRNewswire)

On Saturday, April 30, 90's pop icon and rapper Vanilla Ice brings his hits to Petco Park with his distinctive mix of old-school hip hop, rock, and catchy dance beats. Cumbria groundbreakers, La Sonora Dinamita will open the day with a smooth blend of groovy tropical vibes, with more Saturday lineup announcements to come.

The party continues Sunday with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – one of the greatest hip-hop acts of all time - performing an unforgettable set of hits and jams. Also on Sunday, Spanish-language rock outfit Adelaide will start things off with an electrifying performance including a rollicking tribute to Selena, setting the stage for Metalachi -the world's first and only Heavy Metal Mariachi band - to turn up the heat.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be packed with premium tequila tastings, delicious street taco vendors, award-winning margaritas, a stellar lineup of live music, and local craft vendors.

There are three levels of tickets available: The Tequila Experience that includes festival entry and top-shelf tequila sampling; the Margarita Experience – a pair of tickets that includes festival entry, two margaritas and two souvenir glasses; and General Admission tickets that include festival entry. All tickets provide full access to food and beverage vendors and live entertainment. Tickets and information are available at TequilaAndTacoMusicFestival.com . Festival hours are Saturdays from 1:00 - 9:00pm and Sundays from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS

Tequila & Taco Music Festival is part of the Surfer's Point LIVE! event series launched in July 2021 by CBF Productions. In 2020, CBF Productions launched the first drive-in, live, theatre-in-the-round-style socially distanced entertainment experience in California with Concerts In Your Car. CBF Productions continues to lead the pack with their new music and food festival series, Surfer's Point LIVE! From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Spring & Winter Wine Walks, Snow N Glow, and more, CBF's visionary events have been on the forefront of the food/drink and music festival circuit for over 13 years. Surfer's Point LIVE! takes its name from the famous California surf break – Surfers Point – located steps from the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Media Contact - Ann Flower, (310) 903 - 0319, ann@annflowerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CBF Productions