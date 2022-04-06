Fresco Connects Dots in the Kitchen to Make Cooking Effortless

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop, the leading smart kitchen platform, today unveiled a new name - Fresco - and a new brand identity, reflecting the company's priority to connect dots in the kitchen between appliances, home cooks and recipes to make cooking effortless.

Food Tech Innovator Drop Unveils New Brand Identity: Fresco (PRNewswire)

Fresco brings the company's brand vision to life by connecting the dots in the kitchen

Drop has evolved from the most simple connected scale, to bringing connectivity to appliances, to building a platform for any appliance. The new Fresco name was chosen to evoke the feelings that come from al fresco dining, with people coming together and connecting over food. Likewise, Fresco brings the company's brand vision to life by connecting the dots in the kitchen and celebrating the journey of cooking, dining with family and friends, and the tools that make culinary cravings a reality.

"Drop was a great name for a physical product, but we pivoted to become a smart kitchen platform, providing end-to-end solutions to make appliances connected, from firmware development to IoT expertise and an app that pulls all the appliances together. As a result, we needed a brand that better represented this," said Fresco co-founder and CEO Ben Harris. "Fresco reconciles our messaging to consumers and partners into one coherent and powerful brand, and focuses on our promise to create an unbeatable connected cooking experience."

Elements of Fresco's new brand evolution include a new logo, which reflects the "Connect the Dots" motif; a new color palette with rich, warm and vibrant colors to represent the foods we see in our kitchen; and new graphic elements that emulate the actions we do when preparing food.

"The new brand identity is rich, lively and encapsulates the joyful energy of cooking," said Fresco co-founder and Head of Brand, Jonny McCauley. "We're excited to bring the Fresco experience to life in as many households as possible. The new "connects with Fresco" on appliances will signal to consumers that they are about to enjoy seamless connected cooking."

Fresco develops technologies that empower appliance manufacturers and consumers to bridge the gap between intention and action around cooking. Since the company was founded in 2012, Fresco has evolved into an essential ingredient for every smart kitchen, bringing connectivity to more than 100 different appliances from the top manufacturers in the world including GE Appliances, Bosch, Kenwood, Panasonic, Instant Brands and Thermomix.

For more information visit www.frescocooks.com.

About Fresco

Founded in 2012, Fresco is the only neutral, cross-brand platform that seamlessly brings appliances, home cooks and recipes together. More than 100 different appliance models from brands like Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix can be controlled from the Fresco KitchenOS platform. With offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain, Fresco's mission is to spread the love of home cooking by using technology to empower home chefs in the kitchen. To learn more visit www.frescocooks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresco