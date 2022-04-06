Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022

OSLO, Norway, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Nordic Nanovector ASA will be held on 28 April 2022, at 14:00 hours CEST at Advokatfirmaet Selmer, Tjuvholmen Allé 1, 0252 Oslo. The full notice with appendices and the recommendation from the Nomination Committee are attached. The notice and the documents to which it refers are also available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

Shareholders wishing to attend the Annual General Meeting, in person or by proxy, must complete and return the attendance form or power of attorney form attached to the notice to Nordea Bank Abp, Issuer Service, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, N-0107 Oslo, or by e-mail to nis@nordea.com no later than 26 April 2022, 16:00 CEST. Attendance or proxies may also be registered electronically through Euronext Securities Oslo (formerly VPS) Investor Services.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3540977/1560423.pdf NANOV - Notice of AGM 2022 (English) https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3540977/aa1de6fea143004b.pdf NANOV - Notice of AGM 2022 norsk https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3540977/b69958667708b2b1.pdf NANOV - Proposed resolutions for the AGM 2022 English https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3540977/99b7393ff36765d6.pdf NANOV - Proposed resolutions for the AGM 2022 norsk https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3540977/b35c7d17ba0e3165.pdf Recommondation of the nomination committee - 6 april 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3540977/a0edac6ca4a2a0f2.pdf Remuneration Report 2021 - web - BM

