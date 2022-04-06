SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TGNA, MTOR, HMHC, and TEN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TGNA by an affiliate of Standard General L.P. ("Standard General"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGNA shareholders will receive $24.00 in cash for each share of TGNA common stock that they hold. Additionally, TGNA shareholders will receive additional cash consideration in the form of a "ticking fee," the amount varying depending on the date of the closing of the transaction.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MTOR by Cummins Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MTOR shareholders will receive $36.50 in cash for each share of MTOR common stock that they hold.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of HMHC by affiliates of Veritas Capital via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HMHC shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of HMHC common stock that they hold.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TEN by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TEN shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of TEN common stock that they hold.

