Yotpo Names the Winners of the Fifth Annual Yotpo Partner Awards, Showcasing Top eCommerce Agencies on Shopify, Salesforce, Adobe Commerce and BigCommerce in North America, EMEA and APAC

Yotpo Names the Winners of the Fifth Annual Yotpo Partner Awards, Showcasing Top eCommerce Agencies on Shopify, Salesforce, Adobe Commerce and BigCommerce in North America, EMEA and APAC

Yotpo Partner Awards Highlight Agencies' Outstanding Implementation of Yotpo Technology for Direct-to-Consumer Brands Including Faherty, Joseph Joseph, Noémie, Tropic, Lyres, and Pit Viper

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo , an eCommerce marketing platform, has announced the winners of the 2021 Yotpo Partner Awards . This annual program celebrates Yotpo's partner agencies and technology companies for collaborative partnership, innovative strategies, and creative ability in implementing Yotpo technology to propel direct-to-consumer (D2C) eCommerce growth. Yotpo platform products include Yotpo SMSBump, Yotpo Reviews, Yotpo Visual UGC, and Yotpo Loyalty & Referrals, among the highest rated solutions on major eCommerce app stores.

Yotpo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yotpo) (PRNewswire)

"The level of ingenuity we're seeing from Yotpo partners is inspiring," said Moran Khoubian, Director of Global Partner Marketing, Yotpo. "This year's winning work showcases how the strategic implementation of multiple Yotpo products can help generate strong marketing results for brands selling online. The success of mutual brand customers is a mission we share with our incredible partners, and we're proud to push eCommerce innovation forward, together."

Drawing from hundreds of nominations from a thriving ecosystem of thousands of system integrators, agencies, and technology companies, Yotpo Partner Awards highlight the companies and brands that are at the cutting-edge of producing digital experiences that leverage Yotpo to promote brand advocacy, engagement, and lasting relationships.

WINNERS OF THE 2021 YOTPO PARTNER AWARDS

Excellence Awards

Recognizing an outstanding agency for boundary-pushing work that elevated client growth and expertise in Yotpo implementations

Winner, North America: BVA (The Stable), for Pit Viper

After a successful storefront relaunch, BVA helped retro sunglass brand Pit Viper level up their customer acquisition, experience, and lifetime value. The implementation of Yotpo SMSBump, Loyalty & Referrals, and Reviews contributed to 110% revenue growth, 9% increase in conversion rate, 12% lift in average order value (AOV), and 87% more users YoY for Pit Viper.

Winner, EMEA: Eastside Co, for Tropic

Eastside Co helped UK-based natural beauty brand Tropic Skincare grow their business through Yotpo Reviews, Visual UGC, and Yotpo SMSBump. Within the first nine months, online sessions increased by 178% with users up by 125%. These efforts led to a total revenue increase of 251% and a 209% increase in transactions.

Winner, APAC: Overdose, for Signet

Overdose works with Signet, one of Australia's leading distributors of warehouse consumables and packaging, safety, and cleaning supplies, to create innovative strategies and implement tactics that drive growth. Since implementing Yotpo Reviews, Signet has seen more than 15% of users engaging with a Yotpo review asset, and a 10.7% conversion rate. In just 30 days, visitors who engaged with on-site Yotpo Reviews were seen to show 20.2% engagement — which helped generate $122k in sales.

Best Shopify Plus Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on Shopify Plus

Winner, North America: The Maze Group, for Candle-Lite

Historic candle brand Candle-Lite enlisted The Maze Group in building out their D2C business, with Yotpo Reviews as an integral part of their strategic plan. Candle-Lite's new D2C business has resulted in a 51% increase in paid search revenue, a 277% increase in conversion rate, and 54% increase in revenue.

Winner, EMEA: Underwaterpistol, for Arighi Bianchi

Luxury home furnishings store Arighi Bianchi enlisted Underwaterpistol for a full eCommerce overhaul, including adding customer feedback via Yotpo Reviews and Visual UGC, which helped contribute to a 6.75% increase in conversion rate YoY, and a 16.14% conversion rate increase compared with the previous six months.

Best Salesforce Commerce Cloud Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Winner: Merkle, for Legendary Whitetails

Hunting apparel brand Legendary Whitetails enlisted Merkle to help implement a reviews solution. With Yotpo Reviews, Legendary Whitetails has already seen an 8.1% lift in AOV and conversion rates as high as 6.2% for people who engage with those reviews.

Best Adobe Commerce Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on Adobe Commerce

Winner: Corra, for SuperATV

Corra partnered with SuperATV, which sells aftermarket accessories for all-terrain vehicles, to increase their customer engagement and revenue. The brand saw a significant boost in both due in part to implementing Yotpo Reviews and Visual UGC. SuperATV saw a 6.8% increase in reviews overall and a high adoption rate on mobile, owing to a fast, mobile-first experience that helped draw 74% of reviews.

Best BigCommerce Agency

Recognizing a leading agency for their outstanding work for brands on BigCommerce

Winner: Moustache Republic, for Lyres

In 2019, Lyres was a new player in the non-alcoholic beverage field. Seeking a rapid deployment of its eCommerce site, it turned to Moustache Republic for help. Lyres implemented Yotpo Reviews, Visual UGC, and Loyalty & Referrals which contributed to Lyres' success story. With a global, multi-site rollout in 18 months, Lyres is now selling in 50 countries, seeing a 40% growth MoM, 3-4% conversion, 3+ bottles purchased average order value, and 6% increase in conversion rate.

Best Digital Marketing Agency

Recognizing a forward-thinking agency whose creative marketing strategies have tangibly impacted merchant growth

Winner, NA: MuteSix, for Noémie

Luxury jewelry brand Noémie wanted to increase their rate of repeat shoppers, and MuteSix offered Noémie a winning solution by combining Yotpo Reviews with Loyalty. With loyalty points awarded for UGC, customers are now able to redeem points for cash, which allows them to enjoy special savings without Noémie having to run sales. Noémie acquired nearly 2,000 loyalty customers in just a few short months and the loyalty program has proven so successful that 57% of all orders are from members.

Winner, EMEA: Vervaunt, for Joseph Joseph

Joseph Joseph sells over 1,000 innovative kitchenware and bathroom products in 100 countries around the world. But when the pandemic hit and many stores and retailers closed, they turned their focus on eCommerce. Vervaunt implemented Yotpo Reviews and Visual UGC, helping to contribute to an 82% increase in sales with a 99% increase in conversion rate and a 50% increase in ROI.

Best Design Agency

Recognizing cutting-edge eCommerce site design and boundary-pushing shopping experiences

Winner: Verbal+Visual, for Faherty

Verbal+Visual embarked on a full redesign of Faherty's website, used Yotpo Loyalty to power Faherty's new rewards program, and leveraged Yotpo Reviews to highlight customer questions that provide more detail to users on buyer information, sizing, and the quality of the products. Three months post-launch, the brand saw a 3.5% increase in conversion rate, an 8.7% increase in AOV, and an increase of 59% in revenue.

Best Tech Partner

Recognizing a partner for their innovative technology and industry leadership

Winner: Tapcart, for Upful Blends

Upful Blends wanted their mobile users to have an easy experience ordering its organic teas and supplements. Tapcart implemented Yotpo Reviews into Upful Blends' app, adding a layer of social proof to product pages to drive conversions, and Yotpo Loyalty to improve customer retention. The brand leverages push notifications to notify customers about double points promotions and other loyalty plays, keeping members engaged between purchases. Upful Blends saw 20% of their sales come through the app, a 95% retention rate for app usage, and a 64% returning customer rate.

Best Integration Partner

Recognizing a game-changing application of a Yotpo solution that helped propel business growth

Winner: Gorgias, for Vegamour

Vegamour wanted to streamline their customer service operations, and was able to create a seamless pipeline for customer communications with Gorgias and Yotpo. Leveraging Gorgias' integration, Vegamour implemented Yotpo Reviews, making it easier to directly respond to negative reviews and better address customer concerns through one support channel. With the Yotpo Loyalty integration, the brand was able to funnel customers from their helpdesk into their rewards program, growing membership and retention.

Rising Star

Honoring an agency and its efforts to drive growth for eCommerce businesses through innovative marketing and deployment strategies

Winner: Red Van Workshop (RVW), for Camping World

Camping World sought out RVW to unify the architecture of its three sites using the agency's custom Autobahn solution, a lite layer architecture that sits above Salesforce but below any design code. With Yotpo directly integrated into Autobahn, RVW was able to relaunch all three sites in six months.

Winner, Judges Choice: Convert Digital, for Pet House

Australian pet supply brand Pet House, part of Global Retail Brands, implemented Yotpo Reviews with the goal of building trust with consumers, and in turn, increasing conversion rates. Convert Digital helped Pet House create a competition in which customers who purchased a Hills Science Diet product and left a review on Pet House's website were entered into a competition for a year's supply of pet food. The results were overwhelming, with over 90% of Hills Science Diet products tripling their number of customer reviews.

Through the Yotpo Partners program, Yotpo works with leading eCommerce agencies around the world and offers dozens of technology integrations for seamless eCommerce marketing efforts. For more information on the Yotpo Partner Program, contact: partners@yotpo.com

ABOUT YOTPO

Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS marketing, reviews, and more, Yotpo helps brands like Princess Polly, Rothy's, Moroccanoil, and Steve Madden deliver cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo integrates with the tools brands use every day, including Google and Meta, and is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia. www.yotpo.com

Press Contact: | press@yotpo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yotpo