Automotive Grade Linux Updates Open Source Automotive Platform with UCB 13 Release

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source automotive platform for all connected car technologies, has announced the latest code release of the AGL platform, UCB 13, also known under the codename "Magic Marlin."

Developed through a joint effort by AGL member companies, the Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard for infotainment, telematics and instrument cluster applications.

"The AGL community is continuously evaluating open source technologies for automotive use cases to ensure that we are integrating best-in-class software into the platform," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at the Linux Foundation. "2022 will be a big year for the AGL platform as we transition to some of these newer technologies including Flutter, VirtIO, Containers and V2C applications. We are also expanding the development options available to the community by adding support for the latest automotive hardware as well as cloud-based virtual platforms."

UCB 13/Magic Marlin includes an operating system, board support package, middleware, application framework and application APIs. Notable updates to the AGL platform include:

New Application Framework with more upstream components

IVI technology demonstrator based on Toyota's Base System contributions

Chromium-based HTML5 Image updated to Chromium 87 with WAM (Web Application Manager)

Virtualization updates including VirtIO enhancements

Initial integration of Toyota's open-source embedded automotive Flutter solution

LXC-based container demonstration (IVI container and IC container)

Yocto Long Term Support version upgraded to Dunfell 3.1.14 along with Pipewire and Wireplumber updates

Board Support Package updates including Renesas R-Car BSP v5.9 with Kernel 5.10, AGL Reference Hardware, NXP i.MX8 and new support for Jacinto7 (j7)

The full list of additions and enhancements to UCB 13 can be found here .

Demonstrations of the AGL software platform will be available at upcoming events including:

AGL Tech Day!

On April 13, 2022, AGL will host a one-day virtual event for the AGL community to discuss the most recent technology updates and connect with other community members. The event takes place from 15:00 - 18:00 Japan Standard Time (JST)/ 08:00 - 11:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST). Additional information and registration is available at https://events.linuxfoundation.org/agl-linux-tech-day/ .

All Member Meeting (AMM)

The AGL All Member Meeting takes place bi-annually and brings the community together to learn about the latest developments, share best practices and collaborate to drive rapid innovation across the industry. The next AMM will be in-person on July 12-13 in Honolulu, Hawaii. To register or submit a speaking proposal, visit https://events.linuxfoundation.org/agl-amm-summer/ .

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at LinuxFoundation.org.

