Investment Industry Veterans Marc Pinto and Gregory D. Johnson Announce the Formation of Jove Island Capital

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Pinto and Gregory D. Johnson are pleased to announce the formation of Jove Island Capital, a private equity firm focused on growing branded consumer products, particularly in the food and beverage space.

With more than 60 years of combined experience in the consumer sector, the Jove Island Capital team helps companies achieve their global ambitions. Messrs. Pinto and Johnson will serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Pinto served as a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors for 26 years. Mr. Johnson is the former Director/Portfolio Manager of Capital Research & Mgmt Co, with more than 27 years of investment experience in a variety of consumer-related sectors. Martin Salomon, formerly of Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC, will serve as Senior Vice President.

"We started our firm with one simple mission: to help owners of great consumer brands realize their vision," said Mr. Pinto. "We are passionate about collaborating with proven management teams to help strong brands accelerate their growth while simultaneously creating attractive returns for our investors."

Attractive competitive dynamics and opportunities to benefit from secular changes in consumer behavior, including shifting consumer demographics, consumer shopping patterns and evolving consumer preferences has created a compelling case for consumer investment. Jove Island Capital partners with founder-owners and executive teams to achieve the next phase in company growth.

"We are thrilled and honored to have a team of industry leaders make up our board of Special Advisors," said Mr. Johnson. "Our collective experience, insights, resources and professional relationships worldwide will be key to helping management teams scale their businesses, drive growth, and increase profitability."

The Jove Island board of Special Advisors include:

Alan D. Wilson , retired Executive Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company Inc

Eric Katzman , Co-Chief Investment Officer and Partner for Rockingstone Advisors

John Yamin , former CEO of ARYZTA Americas

Juliette Hickman , former investment analyst and investor for Capital World Investors, part of The Capital Group Companies

Michalis Imellos, non-executive director for Coca-Cola HBC Finance BV

Rebecca Messina , Senior Advisor with McKinsey & Co

Ronald Hopkinson , former partner at Cooley LLP

More information about Jove Island Capital can be found at https://www.joveislandcapital.com.

