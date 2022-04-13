Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Acquires EPI Performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC announced late Thursday afternoon that it has successfully acquired EPI Performance, a leading UTV clutch kit, drive belt, and driveline component supplier. The purchase combines Nivel's manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution capabilities with the reputable EPI brand. EPI Performance products are distributed worldwide by major powersports distributors and dealers.

Nivel aims to continue growing the business with a seamless transition of EPI's talent, vendor relationships, and distribution partnerships. Jeff Supinski, EPI's Operations Manager, said, "We are very excited to join the Nivel team; the opportunity is a great fit for EPI. Nivel's resources will position EPI to further accelerate our 30+ years of product innovation and brand strategy and will strengthen distribution relationships."

Nivel recognizes the growth in the UTV market and understands the importance of offering products and brands that are appealing to all UTV segments. Through the acquisition of EPI Performance, Nivel expands into the UTV clutch, drive belt, and driveline markets with a well-recognized brand built on providing an unparalleled customer experience and unique, high-quality products.

Nivel CEO, Brett Hankey, commented, "We are so excited to bring EPI Performance into Nivel's family of brands. EPI's innovation coupled with its promise to deliver well-tested, high-quality products has positioned them as a leading brand in the UTV aftermarket parts industry. We look forward to continuing to build on this success and delivering quality products to our UTV enthusiast customers."

About Nivel

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for vehicles in the Personal Transportation Vehicle (PTV), Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), Heavy Duty, and Automotive sectors. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories:

MadJax, RedDot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance, Seizmik, Highlifter, and Falcon Ridge.

About EPI Performance

EPI Performance designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance CVT clutch calibration kits, drive belts, and other quality driveline replacement components for the UTV market. The EPI Performance brand has been a recognized leader for over 30 years in the ATV/UTV industry. EPI Performance has raised the bar in product innovation, design, and performance, earning preferred shelf space at dealerships worldwide.

