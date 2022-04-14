Digi-Key Electronics Hosts Live Fireside Chat with MacroFab on Leading Digital Solutions

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a live fireside chat titled "Digital Solutions: A Live Fireside Chat" with MacroFab, Inc., on Thursday, April 28, at 3 p.m. CDT.

Digi-Key will host a live fireside chat with MacroFab to discuss the benefits of using digital solutions like APIs to connect with electronic component distributors. (PRNewswire)

The virtual event will feature speakers from Digi-Key and MacroFab who will discuss the benefits of using APIs to connect directly with electronic component distributors, as well as an audience Q&A session.

Digital solutions like APIs, EDIs and Punchouts give organizations a competitive advantage in their business by providing access to Digi-Key's data directly in real-time and the ability to perform transactions more efficiently.

The speakers will share about:

Why adopting a digital solution is worth the time and money

How to get started with a digital solution

The real-world benefits of using digital solutions like APIs

"The digital transformation of business is here, and procurement professionals stand to benefit immensely from machine-to-machine connections to help broaden their company's capabilities," said Nathan Pray, manager, digital technology office – B2B at Digi-Key. "We're looking forward to highlighting the real-life ways that Digi-Key's digital solutions are designed to reduce costs and errors, as well as increase efficiency, accuracy and time to market."

"MacroFab can respond more quickly to ever-changing material availability by integrating with Digi-Key's inventory and ordering APIs by automating material orders to happen within minutes of designs being finalized in the MacroFab platform," said Chris Church, founder and chief product officer at MacroFab, Inc. "I'm looking forward to discussing how we leverage Digi-Key's digital solutions to rapidly respond to customer needs and get ahead of the curve, providing greater value to our customers and enabling our purchasing teams to focus on hard-to-find and unavailable materials."

Digi-Key recently launched a refreshed webpage for its digital solutions, which includes APIs, EDIs and Punchouts. Visit Digi-Key's digital solutions page to access a variety of resources on digital solutions, including an e-book, videos, blog posts and more.

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about Digi-Key's digital solutions, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

