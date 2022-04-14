Kohler Co. Launches New Three-Year Community Partnership Program to Increase Access to Educational Opportunities Across the United States

New partnerships expand Kohler's longstanding efforts to support students, starting from elementary school through their transition to the workforce

KOHLER, Wis., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. announces a Community Partnership Program starting with 13 organizations across the country, including Howard University, Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund, Boys & Girls Clubs, College Possible and several other community-based programs to help provide educational and workforce preparedness opportunities to students. The goal is to increase access to opportunities and support students from an early age through post-secondary school and as they consider joining the workforce.

The partnerships cover high school and college scholarships, college and workforce readiness support, mentorship and internship opportunities, skills training and financial literacy for people of all backgrounds and financial needs. The partnership program, which aims to impact over 7,000 students annually, includes partnerships with:

Howard University

Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

College Possible

M-Cubed

Greater Milwaukee Urban League

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

Alabama A&M

Boys & Girls Club of Northern Alabama

Lee High / New Century Technology High Schools

Calhoun Community College

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County

"We imagine a future where everyone has the tools to succeed," says Laura Kohler, SVP Human Resources, Sustainability and Stewardship. "We understand how critical education and training are when it comes to opening up opportunities for young people so that they have choices about where they want to take their future, and we are honored to work alongside community partners to make the biggest impact for these young people."

Kohler has been supporting education and workplace readiness initiatives throughout the company's history, more recently including scholarships with college and university partners, funding and implementing high school programming, and supporting initiatives like Outward Bound, Junior Achievement and INSPIRE Sheboygan. These new partnerships build upon a longstanding commitment to strengthen communities and improve people's lives.

For more information regarding Kohler's commitment to communities, education and Believing in Better, please visit https://www.kohlercompany.com/social-impact/

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

