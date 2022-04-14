Mindbody Names Meisha Sherman Chief People Officer

Accomplished Human Resources executive to oversee leading wellness technology platform's growing global team.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced Meisha Sherman has been appointed to the role of Chief People Officer.

In this new role, Sherman will lead a variety of the Company's priority initiatives, including talent acquisition, organizational strategy, and leadership and professional development. Notably, Sherman will use her expertise to further Mindbody's ongoing Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging efforts as the company continues to expand globally.

"As Mindbody and ClassPass team members have joined forces to bring more wellness experiences to more people, I can't think of a better time to welcome Meisha to Mindbody," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "With a proven ability to mobilize purpose-driven teams, I look forward to working closely with Meisha to grow and inspire our team members across the globe."

Sherman joins the Mindbody leadership team with 25 years of Human Resources experience in which she established an extensive track record of success at some of the world's largest companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Global Human Resources for Envista Corporation, a family of more than 30 dental brands with over 12,000 employees worldwide. Prior to her work with Envista, Sherman held executive Human Resources roles at HP, Raytheon, Bank of America and a leading woman/minority-owned consulting firm.

In addition to her experience in leading large corporations, Sherman served in the United States Army for six years, where she was responsible for the recruitment of prospective soldiers and the development and retention of existing soldiers.

"As I join Mindbody, I am taking my experience at the intersection of technology and wellness and using it to make a difference in an industry that I am truly passionate about," said Sherman. "In addition to guiding traditional HR initiatives, I aim to work with Mindbody leadership to further the company's DEIB focus and continue their efforts in establishing a workplace where everyone feels seen and represented."

Sherman received her bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from California State University Dominguez Hills where she graduated magna cum laude. She earned her MBA from Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management where she also served as an officer of the National Association of Women MBAs (NAWMBA) and a founding member of the Pepperdine University Black Alumni Council.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

