National Homebuilder Century Complete Expands to Birmingham, Alabama Area

New communities coming soon to Birmingham and Rainbow City from the national leader in online homebuying.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder offering homes for purchase online, announced its Century Complete brand has broken ground in the Birmingham area, Alabama's largest metro region. Century Complete was drawn to Birmingham for its vibrant culture, bustling economy, world-class dining and shopping, and abundance of outdoor recreation.

Roanoke Plan | Elevation A5 | Birmingham metro floor plan from Century Complete (PRNewswire)

As the national leader in online homebuying, Century Complete is bringing its streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process—making it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online—to the area with two initial communities, one in north Birmingham and the other in Rainbow City. Each community will offer an inspired lineup of single-family floor plans, boasting in-demand open-concept layouts with desirable included features, like granite countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry throughout, and stainless-steel appliances—all at an affordable starting price point of the mid $200s.

Learn more and join community interest lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BirminghamCMP.

"We're excited to bring our best-in-class online homebuying experience to the fast-growing Birmingham metro area," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "Our quality new homes, combined with prime locations, make this a great opportunity for aspiring homeowners."

COMING SOON:

Kensington Gardens | Rainbow City, AL

From the mid $200s

Single-family homes

3 brand-new floor plans with full-brick elevations

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

Small-town charm meets big-city amenities. Kensington Gardens is located near Neely Henry Lake—one of the best-kept fishing secrets in the state. This enclave community of just 15 homesites brings quality Century Complete homes to the growing suburbs of Rainbow City.

Westchester | Birmingham, AL

From the mid $200s

Single-family homes

6 floor plans

3- to 5-bedroom homes featuring 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 2,376 square feet

From its prime location in North Birmingham, Westchester provides exceptional access to city parks and shops. This location is also only 15 minutes from the airport, and just 10 minutes from downtown, hospitals, museums and more. Choose from beautiful new floor plans with four-sided brick exteriors.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO COMING SOON TO TRUSSVILLE, AL !

Until then, our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like assistance with purchasing a new home, please call us at (659) 209-4640.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Essex Plan | Elevation B3 | Birmingham metro floor plan from Century Complete (PRNewswire)

Groundbreaking ceremony at Kensington Gardens in Rainbow City, AL | Century Complete (PRNewswire)

Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor (right) with Century Complete Division Manager Doug Hemphill (PRNewswire)

Kingston Plan | Elevation B3 | Birmingham metro floor plan from Century Complete (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.