North Dakota Department of Human Services has received Certification from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for the Therap Electronic Visit Verification System

WATERBURY, Conn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, LLC is pleased to announce it has received Certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) for the Therap Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system, contracted by the State of North Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS), Aging Services Division, and Developmental Disabilities Services Division. This Certification recognizes the work to bring North Dakota's EVV system online and allows North Dakota to apply for enhanced federal financial participation (FFP). This represents a continuation of Therap's EVV systems receiving Certification, and is again one of the early states to receive this Certification. This Certification decision is based upon CMS's comprehensive review of North Dakota's EVV system, and is retroactive to the implementation date of January 1, 2021.

With its proven statewide EVV system, Therap will continue to provide North Dakota DHS with a tool to assist their stakeholders to efficiently support the delivery of services to meet CMS requirements and improve quality of care.

"We are extremely honored to receive this Certification in partnership with the State of North Dakota DHS" said Kevin Dierks, Therap's Director of Government Relations. "We believe that all stakeholders in North Dakota will benefit from the ongoing EVV operations under this Certification. We will continue this work to increase security and accountability for service delivery while supporting provider organizations and caregivers to operate more efficiently. Most importantly, we strive to improve the lives of the individuals receiving these supports, to ensure they are receiving the services they are authorized and eligible to receive. We look forward to continuing our work with DHS to move into expansion and future phases of North Dakota's EVV system."

North Dakota began engaging stakeholders shortly after the 21st Century Cures Act was introduced and subsequently implemented an EVV system with its vendor, Therap. The state decided on a hybrid EVV model, where providers may choose to use the state's EVV system or procure their own system that meets state requirements. The Therap system is used widely by providers supporting people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities as well as people receiving Aging Services.

"Therap's EVV process has been a collaborative effort involving all stakeholders and gives individuals, families, community service providers and DHS more access to information and data to provide better outcomes and decisions for our customers," said Tina Bay, DHS Director Developmental Disabilities Services.

"CMS Certification allows for North Dakota to apply for enhanced federal financial participation to continue to improve services and outcomes for all North Dakotans," said Nancy Maier, DHS Director of Aging Services.

Together, Therap, DHS, and all North Dakota stakeholders will move forward and implement the expansion and future phases of Therap's Statewide EVV system. Over the coming months, stakeholders will be informed of next steps and enhancements.

