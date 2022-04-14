NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, has announced net income of $1.78 million ($1.49 per diluted common share) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. This earnings level was a decrease of $112,000, or 5.9% when compared to earnings from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $1.89 million ($1.57 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.70% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.07% compared to an ROA of 1.88% and an ROE of 16.47% for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total assets increased $1.8 million, or 1.8% on an annualized basis, to $419.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to total assets of $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $5.4 million, or 7.8% annualized, to $279.6 million at March 31, 2022 compared to total loans of $274.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $14.7 million, or 17.2% annualized, to $356.6 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Shareholders' equity decreased $3.4 million to $45.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was a result of accumulated other comprehensive income declining $4.8 million due to a reduction in the fair value of the investment portfolio due to increased market interest rates. The book value of NIDB stock declined $2.80 to $37.60 per common share as of March 31, 2022 compared to $40.40 at December 31, 2021. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,205,435 as of March 31, 2022. The last reported trade of the stock on April 11, 2022 was $46.60 per common share.

Net interest income increased $274,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was a result of an eight-basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.80% and an increase in average earning assets of $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income declined $323,000 in first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease was a result of a decline of $387,000 in gain on sale of loans due to slower mortgage refinances in the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest expense increased $248,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $280,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits due to fewer FAS 91 salary deferrals in the first quarter of 2022 without the PPP production and mortgage refinance business that was more prevalent in the first quarter of 2021.

Michael S. Zahn, President/CEO said, "We are very pleased with the start of 2022. We continue to see strong loan and deposit growth in our markets and believe we are well positioned for the increasing rate environment."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









ASSETS March 31, 2022 December 31,

2021

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 8,040,570 $ 12,185,155

Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 4,216,611 3,595,989

Total cash and cash equivalents 12,257,181 15,781,144

Interest-earning time deposits 2,210,000 2,210,000

Securities available for sale 85,245,995 86,644,434

Securities held to maturity 11,791,172 11,916,667

Loans held for sale 1,313,598 538,635

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss March 31, 2022 $4,004,074 and December 31, 2021

$3,998,392 279,624,004 274,267,094

Accrued interest receivable 1,523,198 1,489,036

Premises and equipment 7,122,223 6,937,418

FHLB stock 2,101,600 2,426,500

Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,453,334 1,528,334

Cash surrender value of life insurance 11,407,075 11,331,941

Other assets 3,451,487 2,585,660

Total Assets $ 419,500,867 $ 417,656,863

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Non-interest bearing deposits 62,072,982 56,435,410

Interest bearing deposits 294,557,300 285,513,161

Borrowed Funds 13,925,706 23,001,166

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,622,201 4,013,574

Total Liabilities 374,178,189 368,963,311









Retained earnings – substantially restricted 45,322,678 48,693,552

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 419,500,867 $ 417,656,863





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022 2021





Total interest income $ 4,033,571 $ 3,984,611









Total interest expense

291,129

515,909









Net interest income $ 3,742,442 $ 3,468,702









Provision for loan losses

-

120,000









Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 3,742,442 $ 3,348,702









Service charges on deposit accounts

154,398

150,822









Interchange fees 162,545 157,127





Net gain on sale of loans 242,882 629,489





Net loss on sale of repossessed assets - -





Brokerage fees 54,151 77,337





Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 75,134 64,631





Other income 215,866 148,302





Total noninterest income $ 904,976 $ 1,227,708









Salaries and employee benefits

1,410,259

1,130,162









Occupancy 282,467 271,275





Data processing 356,919 324,992





Deposit insurance premiums 30,500 24,500





Professional fees 80,905 94,284





Advertising and marketing fees 57,088 56,597





Correspondent bank charges 25,742 25,604





Other expense 242,259 310,424





Total noninterest expenses $ 2,486,139 $ 2,237,838









Income before income tax expenses $ 2,161,279 $ 2,338,572









Income tax expense

380,167

445,664









Net Income $ 1,781,112 $ 1,892,908



















NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2022 2021





Basic Earnings per common share 1.49 1.58





Dilutive Earnings per share 1.49 1.57





Net interest margin 3.80% 3.72%





Return on average assets 1.70% 1.88%





Return on average equity 15.07% 16.47%





Efficiency ratio 53.50% 47.65%





Average shares outstanding- primary 1,199,001 1,200,351





Average shares outstanding- diluted 1,199,318 1,200,618





Allowance for loan losses:









Balance at beginning of period $ 3,998,392 $ 3,851,897

















Charge-offs:









One-to-four family - -





Commercial real estate - -





Land/land development - -





Commercial - -





Consumer 17,435 50,261





Gross charge-offs 17,435 50,261





Recoveries:









One-to-four family 955 1,479





Commercial real estate 218 -





Land/land development - -





Commercial 9,725 390





Consumer 12,219 50,970





Gross recoveries 23,117 52,839





Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (5,682) (2,578)





Additions charged to operations - 120,000





Balance at end of period $ 4,004,074 $ 3,974,475





































Net loan charge-offs / (recoveries)to average loans (1) (0.01%) (0.00%)

































Nonperforming assets (000's) At March 31, At December 31,



Loans: 2022 2021



Non-accrual

$ 2,024

$ 2,859







Past 90 days or more and still accruing - -





Troubled debt restructured 364 365





Total nonperforming loans 2,388 3,224





Real estate owned - -





Other repossessed assets - -





Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,388

$ 3,224















Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57% 0.77%





Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.84% 1.16%





Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 167.71% 124.01%





Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.41% 1.44%























At March 31,



2022 2021

















Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 10.80% 11.32%





Book value per share

$ 37.60

$ 38.22





Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,205,435 1,202,985

















(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.











