OTA Insight Acquires Kriya RevGEN, Adding Market-Leading Hotel Portfolio & Chain Revenue Intelligence Solution To Commercial Platform

DENVER, DALLAS, and LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OTA Insight , the global leader in cloud-based hospitality commercial intelligence, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Kriya RevGEN, a leading hotel revenue intelligence platform that integrates and normalizes disparate data sources across hotel systems to provide a consistent view of hotel performance. This announcement follows last month's acquisition of short-term rental data provider Transparent and marks a significant step forward in OTA Insight's efforts to help hoteliers drive better commercial decisions.

Kriya RevGEN's platform, Spider Analytics, simplifies and streamlines data collection, analysis, and reporting to optimize performance across groups of hotels. Kriya RevGEN brings together multiple portfolio views and seamlessly integrates data from a variety of hotel systems, to save hotel executives and management teams valuable time, boosting productivity and surfacing key revenue opportunities. Since its formation in 2013, Kriya RevGEN has grown to provide revenue solutions to over 1,000 hotels across US and Canada and supports nearly all global brands, systems, and leading management companies.

"RevGEN has experienced rapid, organic growth over the past few years, especially within management groups and chains," said Bill Daviau, co-founder, and CEO of Kriya RevGEN. "OTA Insight's vision, global reach, and culture make it the perfect fit for our team. We are excited about this next stage of our growth."

Together, OTA Insight and Kriya RevGEN will integrate to form the only business intelligence solution available on the market that can deliver tailored insights for both hotel-level users and multi-property users. "We feel really privileged to be bringing together the very best teams, solutions, and data to deliver the next generation commercial platform for the hospitality industry," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO at OTA Insight. "We are so impressed how Kriya RevGEN simplifies the management of complex commercial strategies across hotel portfolios. Bill and the Kriya RevGEN team's commitment to delivering transformative applications, the highest quality data, and great customer service make Kriya RevGen and OTA Insight the perfect match."

"As a long-time customer of both OTA Insight and Kriya RevGen, I am thrilled to see them combine together to level-up the distribution and data analytics game," said Gaurav Sharma, EVP, Revenue Distribution at EOS Hospitality. "Kriya's secret sauce is simplicity — their ability to deploy complex metrics in a fashion that complements multi-tier commercial needs."

About Kriya RevGen - Kriya RevGEN powers the hotel revenue management business intelligence and streamlines reservation-level data across all major branded and most independent systems. Founded in 2013, RevGEN has organically grown to partner with more than 1,000 hotels and some of the most iconic brands and hotel management companies in the US. The company also provides a boutique revenue management service and task force to complement its flagship product, Spider Analytics, further solidifying the company as a leader in the hotel revenue management space. Kriya RevGEN is headquartered outside of Dallas, TX and is a 2021 certified Great Place to Work.

About OTA Insight - OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to deliver smarter revenue, distribution, and marketing outcomes through its market-leading commercial platform. With live updates, 24/7 support, and highly intuitive and customizable dashboards, OTA Insight integrates with industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions, and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts supports more than 55,000 properties in 185 countries. Winner of the Best Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Solution, Parity Management Software, and Business Intelligence categories in the 2021 and 2022 HotelTechAwards, OTA Insight is widely recognised as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.

