Popular Free illuminate Speaker Series Returns for 2022

Last Year's Series, with a Focus on COVID-related Emotional Health Issues, Seen in 57 Countries and Every State

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB)'s illuminate Speaker Series returns for 2022. HSB kicked off this year's this year's series on February 16, 2022. Illuminate is a free series which started in 2020 and addresses aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and offers insights on how to navigate through this new reality we are all dealing with.

Hospice of Santa Barbara (PRNewswire)

This year, the series is every other month and began with Sharon Salzberg who presented A Resilient Heart on February 16, 2022. The series continues with Amanda Kloots in April, Kristin Neff in June, Kelly McGonigal in August, Richard Louv in October and Trudy Goodman and Jack Kornfield in November.

"Throughout the pandemic, our illuminate Speaker Series has been a very important way for us to provide the community with hope during a time of transition," said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. "We are extremely grateful we get to continue the series and want to thank everyone for supporting it."

Past speakers from 2020-2021 include Roshi Joan Halifax, Frank Ostaseski, Katy Butler, Sharon Salzberg, Dr. BJ Miller, Dr. Sunita Puri, Jenée Johnson, Daniel Goleman, Nora McInerny and Pico Iyer. To watch past illuminate speaker events, please visit https://bit.ly/3Jv4CrZ

Hospice of Santa Barbara would like to give special thanks to Santa Barbara Foundation, Natalie Orfalea Foundation, and Robin and Roger Himowitz for sponsoring this event. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Sponsorship opportunities.To find out more, and register for this free event, please visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries

Para obtener más información y registrarse para el evento, visite: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries

Interpretación simultanea al español disponsible

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on fifteen local junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

Media Contact: Chris Davis/Sarah Duenas (805) 687-3322

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hospice of Santa Barbara