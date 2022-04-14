Top International April Vacation Destinations For 2022

InsureMyTrip explains how travel insurance benefits may apply while traveling as a family

WARWICK, R.I., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico is the top international destination for travel insurance policyholders in April, according to InsureMyTrip.

Families appear to feel comfortable traveling for April vacation again and are more apt to consider travel insurance. Several popular destinations have recently been downgraded on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Travel Health Notice (THN) list.

According to InsureMyTrip data, twice as many families purchased travel insurance for trips in April 2022 compared to April 2021.

"Traveling with children can add a level of worry and stress to a trip," says InsureMyTrip Director of Product, Meghan Walch. "A travel insurance policy can help provide coverage for an unexpected accident or illness that may occur while traveling as a family."

Walch answers the top questions about how a travel insurance policy can be beneficial when traveling with children.

Q: Does travel insurance provide coverage if a child or family member is injured or becomes ill on vacation?

Walch: Travel insurance may offer reimbursement for emergency medical care. Most domestic health insurance plans do not cover medical bills abroad. So, if your child comes down with a stomach bug, or is injured while climbing rocks at the beach, having emergency medical coverage may help to reimburse you for their medical bills.

A travel insurance policy may also provide reimbursement for medical bills related to COVID-19; this may include quarantine costs depending on the policy.

Q: How can travel insurance help if a flight is canceled or delayed?

Walch: Most companies on InsureMyTrip.com offer 24/7 assistance to their customers. When traveling with children every little bit helps. So, think of this 24/7 assistance as an extra set of hands helping you get to your destination amid delays and cancellations or booking you a hotel room while waiting for the next available flight.

Policyholders with the travel delay benefit may also find reimbursement for reasonable meals and accommodations if your flight is delayed, for a certain amount of time, and you are unable to travel.

Some travel insurance companies even have concierge services that can help book or reschedule last minute excursions or other plans.

Q: Is there any coverage if covid cases spike at our destination and I don't feel comfortable traveling there with my family?

Walch: In this instance, a policy with optional Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) protection may help. If selected, this coverage can give you the flexibility to cancel your trip, at least two days prior to departure, for something other than a covered reason- such as fear of travel. Reimbursed can be up to 50-75% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip cost. Something to keep in mind, to qualify for this coverage, you want to make sure that you are purchasing CFAR within 2-3 weeks after making the first payment toward your trip and that you are insuring the full prepaid, non-refundable trip cost for all travelers, including kids.

Note: InsureMyTrip categorized policies sold to a group of at least four people with the same address as "family policyholders".

