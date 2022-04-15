Innovations Launched and Leadership Recognized at Le-Vel's Annual Conference

Le-Vel shares new products and casts a vision for a more premium lifestyle at THRIVEpalooza 2022

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le-Vel, a world leader in human nutritional innovation, brought its annual convention, THRIVEpalooza to the Gaylord Texan April 7 - 9. Thousands of Brand Promoters lined the entrance for the three-day bash ready to experience the most exciting event of the year. Brimming with guest speakers, the debut of game-changing products and a spectacle of parties, THRIVEpalooza 2022 didn't disappoint.

Le-Vel shares new products and casts a vision for a more premium lifestyle at THRIVEpalooza 2022 (PRNewswire)

Studded with sparkle, a black tie dinner for Le-Vel Millionaire Award recipients kicked off the rewards and recognition weekend on Thursday, April 7 to honor a decade's worth of Brand Promoters who have earned the coveted award. But not to be outshined, the Opening Night Party the following night set the stage for Le-Vel's most epic product launches to date.

Co-Founder and CEO, Jason Camper launched Le-Vel's OooWEE! premium "here-we-go" energy drink, a multi-function beverage designed to kick start your morning, energize your pre-workout routine, and give you that mental and physical boost your body craves during the day. OooWEE! contains zero calories and is lightly carbonated. It has BCAAs to help minimize protein breakdown+ as well as micronized creatine to support muscle performance+.

Two new vegan Lifestyle Shake flavors,strawberry and chocolate, launched on Friday as well. Along with vanilla, there are now three delicious, dairy free, plant-based options to use as Step 2 of the THRIVE Experience 60-Day Challenge . Lifestyle Shakes work in synergy with Step 1, Lifestyle Capsules and Step 3, Derma Fusion Technology (DFT) providing a simple and easy three-step morning routine that gives your body over 100 different vitamins, minerals, probiotics, protein and more!

Lastly, a new version of Pink Pro with infused caffeine, capped the weekend's product launch frenzy. A recent favorite addition to THRIVE collagen-focused products, Pink Pro now has an infused caffeine option, when you want to have a kick with your collagen! Pink Pro is a power-packed beverage formulated to help support healthy hair, skin and nails.

Rewards and recognition continued the program on Saturday afternoon with the launch of STRIVE Magazine , featuring inspiring stories of Brand Promoters, some of which received a Millionaire Award of their own on stage later that day. Following, the winners of the third season of the 12-week physical fitness competition, Ultimate THRIVER, claimed their share of over $200,000 worth of prizes. Balloons and confetti settled to the ground as Le-Vel closed yet another awe-inspiring weekend of learning, community and fun.

For all the latest product launches, visit https://le-vel.com/Home/WhatsNew .

+ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children. Not suitable for individuals under 18 years of age. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding consult a doctor before using this product. If you are taking any medication, or have any type of medical issue, consult with a doctor before using this product.

For information re: the Le-Vel Millionaire Award, including the likelihood of earning the Millionaire Award, click here https://bit.ly/2Gxh8fY .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

