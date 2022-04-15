SPWR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds SunPower Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased SunPower between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 18, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, SunPower Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

