Look For The Bad Guys In The Skies As Allegiant Airplane Features New DreamWorks Animation Film

Collaboration Features A National Vacation Sweepstakes And Other Surprises This Spring

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is celebrating the release of the new DreamWorks Animation film The Bad Guys, an action-packed comedy based on the best-selling New York Times books series, arriving in theaters April 22, 2022.

Throughout the month of April, Allegiant customers can join alongside The Bad Guys—Wolf, Snake, Piranha, Shark and Tarantula —as the crackerjack crew of animal outlaws embark on their most challenging heist yet: being model citizens.

Allegiant will sponsor The Bad Guys Family Flyaway Sweepstakes from April 12 – May 2, 2022, offering participants a chance to win a grand prize of a Universal Parks and Resorts vacation in Hollywood or Orlando. Ten second place prize winners will receive a $500 Allegiant voucher and a $60 Fandango gift card to see The Bad Guys in theaters.

Fans can also watch out for a special themed aircraft, which features characters from the movie trying to steal Allegiant's logo.

On board every Allegiant flight, passengers can go behind-the-scenes with The Bad Guys filmmakers, including director Pierre Perifel and producers Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley, in exclusive interviews featured in the airline's Sunseeker Magazine. Passengers will also enjoy fun surprises like movie-themed napkins and special giveaways at the Orlando, Phoenix and Las Vegas gates.

"By offering nonstop, affordable flights, Allegiant makes it convenient for family and friends to come together where they can make memories that last a lifetime," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We're excited to team up with DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys to give our customers an experience and share in the movie's themes of friendship and fun."

About The Bad Guys Family Flyover Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The Flyaway Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, excluding residents of the State of New York, who have reached the age of majority. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends May 2, 2022. Subject to complete Official Rules at www.allegiant.com/thebadguysofficialrules.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About The Bad Guys

Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys.

In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.

Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka "Webs."

But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good.

Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become … The Good Guys?

The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

From a screenplay by Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa) based on the blockbuster Scholastic books by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is directed by Pierre Perifel (animator, the Kung Fu Panda films), making his feature-directing debut. The film is produced by Damon Ross p.g.a. (development executive Trolls, The Boss Baby, co-producer Nacho Libre) and Rebecca Huntley p.g.a. (associate producer, The Boss Baby). The executive producers are Etan Cohen, Aaron Blabey and Patrick Hughes.

