2022 NAACP X Society Awards Scholarship Announcement

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Awards is excited to announce the application portal for the 2022 NAACP x Society Awards Scholarship is now open. The non-renewable financial scholarship is available to high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in the arts from an accredited college or university. Individual awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 to be used for the 2022-2023 school year.

The NAACP Hollywood Bureau and Society Awards partnered to offer the first-ever NAACP x Society Awards Scholarship in 2020 to empower young adults to learn and grow in their artistic endeavors, and encourage the pursuit of arts education in the United States. These artists in training deserve support so that their vision may further beautify our world and our daily lives. We received an extraordinarily talented group of applicants last year, and we look forward to this year's entrants.

The NAACP and Society Awards both believe in the value and impact of art and design. Good design is a powerful tool and a strong competitive advantage. There is an incredible need for talented artists and designers. Not only do they make our world more beautiful, but they also have the power to make meaningful societal change through the universal language of art. When we focus on beautifying our environments, we elevate the human experience, and bring purpose to things that may otherwise feel mundane. It is the job of commercial artists to do just that.

Click here to learn more and apply to the scholarship. Scholarship applications are due by Friday, May 20, 2022, and will be judged after close of entry period.

NAACP Hollywood Bureau is a satellite of the National office with a mission to hold the entertainment industry accountable for advancing diversity in front of and behind the lens. The Bureau addresses issues of diversity programming and minority employment in Hollywood and oversees the production of the NAACP Image Awards. For more information about NAACP, visit the organization's website at https://naacp.org/our-work/diversity-entertainment.

Society Awards is the premiere company that designs and manufactures high-end custom awards, recognition products, and many other luxury objects of desire. Its prestigious clientele ranges from televised entertainment programs, charitable organizations, Fortune 500 corporations and film festivals all over the country. Society Awards counts high profile award shows including the Emmy® Award ceremony, Golden Globes, MTV Video Music and Movie Awards, CFDA Awards, GLAAD Awards, American Music Awards and many others as clients. Learn more at www.societyawards.com.

