AutoRABIT Launches Record Migrator Tool for Salesforce AppExchange Apps

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, the only complete DevSecOps platform for Salesforce developers, announces their Record Migrator that enables Salesforce developers to drastically simplify the deployment and delivery of AppExchange apps.

1-click deployments are available on a single pipeline that integrates seamlessly with industry-leading applications like Salesforce CPQ, and Apttus/Conga CPQ. Combining these services with AutoRABIT's complete DevSecOps platform makes it easy for companies in highly regulated industries to remain compliant while expediting data and metadata deployments for Salesforce managed packages.

"Today there is no solution that provides customers with the ability to deliver metadata and configuration data for managed packages via a single delivery platform for Salesforce application lifecycle management," said Tim Van Ash, SVP of Product & Technology at AutoRABIT.

AutoRABIT Record Migrator is the only tool on the market that offers the ability to complete migrations in hours that formerly took days, making it easier to deploy your own products and create a better experience for customers. This is accomplished by streamlining processes such as migrating configuration records with one click without the need to map underlying data schema with CSV files after every release.

"Migrations that previously took 12 hours to complete now take only 90 minutes," says Nick Joseph, Director of Professional Services at the financial technology company nCino.

Out-of-the-box templates open this functionality to all members of the team—not just those with extensive development knowledge. This removes the challenges of configuring managed packages, allowing you to focus on deployments. Record Migrator's ability to bundle dependencies and configuration records simplifies the deployment process, reducing the typical difficulties of customizing, deploying, and upgrading to bring new capabilities to market.

Record Migrator is another tool in AutoRABIT's complete DevSecOps platform that enables Salesforce developers to streamline, optimize, and secure their development pipelines. Learn more by visiting here and scheduling a free demo today.

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployment in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

