CONTACTUS COMMUNICATIONS REBRANDS, EXPANDS SERVICE FOOTPRINT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ContactUs, a leader in CX outsourcing (CX BPO), specializing in innovative contact center solutions, revealed its new branding initiatives, which highlight the company's expertise in guiding clients' digital transformation and its expansion into near-shore regions.

The appointment of Bob Bryan as its CEO and Will Souder as its CIO and Digital Transformation Officer in October of 2021 led to many beneficial changes in both strategy and operational readiness. With these improvements came a change to brand as a whole: a new logo, website, and client engagement strategy.

"The rebranding initiative gave the company new energy. The ContactUs team started 2022 with a renewed focus," said Bob Bryan. "We came out of the gates strong with a record first quarter. We've enjoyed the renewal of multiple key client contracts and have kept our implementation team busy with new accounts, both in the U.S. and in our near-shore locations."

"Consumers are changing their expectations for service," Bob Bryan added. "They'll reach out over the phone, chat, email, and text, sometimes all for the same issue. It can lead to a lot of redundant work, and unnecessary expense. We have tools to prevent and solve that problem. We are out to reduce friction in the customer journey, and at the agent desktop. There's more value to our relationships than a traditional BPO."

The ContactUs professional services team engages with clients to assess the paths to a successful digital transformation (DX). Under the guidance of Will Souder, the ContactUs DX team provides the technological and strategic insight needed to provide an exceptional customer experience.

"While there are certainly best practices to follow, in many cases the journey through digital transformation is unique for each client based on their incumbent technologies, resources, business model, and customer demographics. It's our job to understand those variables and to make recommendations that address the needs of the business and meet the expectations of the customers," said Will Souder. "Our clients choose ContactUs, and stay with us, because we bring value. To succeed in a long-term business relationship, we must bring continual improvement to processes and technologies used to service customers. Whether it's a bot programmed to assist agents as a virtual SME, or AI that drives self-service technologies, we help vet the options and usher our clients, and their customers, though the digital transformation."

