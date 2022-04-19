Country's Fastest Growing, Top 100 Business Advisory and CPA Firm, Selects PracticePro365™

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGO (Macias, Gini & O'Connell), one of the fastest-growing professional services firms in the United States, has selected PracticePro365, as its complete practice and project management solution.

"PracticePro 365™ will allow us to streamline our processes throughout the client lifecycle, delivering a best-in-class team member and client experience," said Kevin O'Connell, MGO's CEO and Managing Partner. "Beyond the efficiencies this system creates internally, PracticePro365 will provide us dynamic visibility into all aspects of our firm to improve productivity and grow revenue."

PracticePro 365's secure, cloud-based unitized solution harmonizes nine core features into one unified platform to efficiently and effectively run a professional services firm; eliminating the need for multiple systems and integrations.

"We are thrilled to add MGO to our growing family of clients," said Steve Templeton, founder and CEO of PracticePro 365, "they are an outstanding, innovative firm and a leader in the profession."

About PracticePro 365

PracticePro 365™ is a unitized, all-in-one, cloud-based practice management software suite for professional services firms. We combine deep industry and process expertise with our custom developed software, to enable growth and innovation for our clients. With over 30 years of experience in professional services, PracticePro 365 serves customers across all industries, providing tools to optimize resources, improve cash flow and plan for the future, so less time is spent managing and more time is spent on business growth. To learn more, visit us at practicepro365.com.

About MGO

As one of the fastest growing professional services firms in the country, MGO combines deep industry expertise with proven advisory and accounting solutions that deliver results. Our clients range from global technology and life science leaders to public companies and innovative start-ups – from the largest government entities in the country, to the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

MGO is ranked as one of the top CPA firms in the nation by Accounting Today and Inside Public Accounting, and the firm was awarded the 'Best of Accounting' designation in client satisfaction by the independent research firm.

