Else Nutrition Releases the First-Ever U.S. Certified Baby Cereal - Safe from Heavy Metals

Following the U.S Congressional Report and the public's concerns about toxins and heavy metals in baby foods and cereals, Else Super Cereal for babies is now a recognized clean alternative, receiving the Clean Label Project Purity Award Certification. The range is now available for purchase on Amazon, to be followed by select retailers, and elsenutrition.com.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Else Nutrition (OTCQX: BABYF) announced the release of its plant-based Else Super Cereal for babies, furthering the brand's mission to provide families with sustainable, dairy-free alternatives of complete nutrition products for toddlers and kids. Entirely plant-based, organic, non-GMO, made with whole natural foods, gluten-free, and packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. The four-flavor range of cereals offers parents a true alternative to today's standard baby cereals. Else Super Cereal provides a unique combination of nutritionally balanced, high-quality proteins (with all nine essential amino acids), healthy fats, gluten-free carbohydrates, and 20+ essential vitamins and minerals.

Else Super Cereal was tested in the U.S. and granted the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which analyses products for over 400 impurities, heavy metals, toxins like arsenic, lead cadmium, and others. Else uses the cleanest ingredients, all sourced in the U.S. and Europe, and a patented processing method to ensure the highest purity for babies as they are weaned or introduced to new foods.

"We've heard the resounding need and demand from parents and pediatricians for a clean label baby cereal," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "For many babies, the introduction of baby cereal is their first exposure to foods other than breast milk or infant formula, underscoring the importance of pure and clean options packed with nutrition. The launch of Else Super Cereal reinforces our mission to lead the clean, healthy revolution for babies and children and build a portfolio of nutrition products that meets feeding needs starting as early as infancy," she added.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastmilk or formula alone may not support an infant's caloric needs after six months. Adding foods into the diet is essential for optimal growth and cognitive development. Else Super Cereal for babies is a good source of iron, providing 15 percent of the recommended daily value for babies while maintaining a low sugar content. Else Super Cereal is free from common allergens, including milk and soy, gluten, corn syrup, artificial ingredients, and preservatives. It can be given to babies aged six months and older and conveniently served by mixing with warm liquid (breast milk, formula, or water), available in the original taste and vanilla, mango and banana flavors.

"Parents are looking for healthy options and want more nutritional density without worrying about high levels of heavy metals, pesticides and plastic," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Else Nutrition's latest offering highlights the brand's commitment to innovation and cleaning up the baby food industry. It also gives parents of infants increased peace of mind when introducing first foods into their child's diet."

As of April, consumers can purchase Else Super Cereal on Amazon.com, to be followed by additional online retailers and www.elsenutrition.com. The product will then become available more broadly, including in local retailers. The suggested on-shelf retail price per 7oz pouch is $6.99.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition G.H. Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets Q.X. board under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support from Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It recently won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category.

About Clean Label Project: Clean Label Project is a U.S.-based national non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. The foundation of food and consumer product safety in America is focused mainly on the pathogen and microbiological contamination. However, there is an increase in consumer, media, and academic attention paid to the health consequences of exposure to heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers. Yet, consumers will never find this information on product labels. Clean Label Project is committed to changing food and consumer safety definition through evidence-based analytical chemistry testing and statistical benchmarking. Clean Label Project awards brands with products that emphasize purity and surpass minimum food safety regulations. Clean Label Project encourages brands to be part of the solution to address the growing consumer concern of industrial & environmental contaminants and toxins in both food and consumer products. Learn more at www.CleanLabelProject.org.

